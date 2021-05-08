How Technology is Revolutionizing Cannabis Industry?

The marijuana industry is growing tremendously over the years. The investors have taken notice of the immense growth of the company and ensured that they have incorporated technology and money into growing this particular industry. Technology has revolutionized various businesses all over the world and the cannabis industry is no exception. All the latest innovations taking place with the help of technology are aiding the growth of the cannabis industry as well.

The improvements in the cannabis industry are at a much faster pace owing to the easing of policies and legal frameworks relating to cannabis. This gives the space and motivation for anyone to invest in the Cannabis industry.

Where are certain ways by which technology has made a significant impact on the Cannabis industry?

These are the ways by which technology has transformed the Cannabis industry. Some of the most important ones are described.

Cultivation and extraction

The rising demands for marijuana and cannabis have motivated the cultivators to deploy new methods of cultivation. These new methods of cultivation are brought about with the help of technology. To fasten the growth period and make sure the harvesting is done on time, it is pertinent to use technology. Innovation is used to extract the benefits out of cannabis plants. Remote sensing technology is used to check the growth of the plants.

The technology also enables the separation of the different medical components from the marijuana plant. Marijuana has both intoxicating property and medical properties. Knowing which part of the plant produces the intoxicating effect and which part produces a medication effect could be done better with the help of technology.

Helps in customization

The various advances in technology have helped to customize the products that use marijuana. A few years ago, the only way to consume marijuana was via smoking. Right now, it is possible to consume marijuana in different forms, gummies, sweets, tinctures, oils, and other food products. It is very pertinent to blend both CBD and THC in every product and mixing them in the right proportion is more challenging. Continuous efforts are being made to ensure that cannabinoids are produced in the right quantity in different people’s bodies. As marijuana is a psychoactive substance, the consumption of various strains causes different effects.

Technology helps to eliminate this particular problem by processing the Cannabis content. A lot of reputable seed banks in the US vouch for this fact.

DNA sequencing

Cannabis has compounds that could alter the brain. This has given rise to the growth of a lot of scientific developments. DNA sequencing helps in understanding the benefits cannabis could provide to the human body.

E-commerce

Apart from just aiding the production of marijuana and cannabis, technology has also helped to market the products of marijuana and cannabis at a different level. Awareness is being created regarding the usage of these products that could not hamper anyone’s health. The instruction guide and legalization are also being done on a larger scale, using services of technology like digital marketing.

Cannabis is modified and developed to make it mainstream. With the number of states legalizing marijuana is growing on an everyday basis It is particularly owing to the advancements using technology. Due to the penetration of technology, the industry is bound to grow.