How The 100 Season 7 Is Doing In The Ratings Without Bellamy Blake

The 100 is six episodes into its seventh and remaining season, however the present positively did not return to enterprise as traditional following Season 6. Second-billed star Bob Morley has been virtually fully absent as far as Bellamy Blake, and his temporary time on display screen has left way more questions than solutions. The different characters have stored busy, with tensions rising on Sanctum and characters journeying to completely different planets whereas Bellamy is MIA. So, what do the rankings appear like on this season with out Bellamy? Not too nice, it occurs.
With the episode that aired on June 24, The 100 attracted a Reside+Similar day viewers of solely 590,00Zero viewers in complete and scored a ranking of 0.1 in the important thing 18-49 age demographic. TVLine experiences that the 590,00Zero marks the third smallest viewers in The 100 historical past, and the 0.1 (a dip of 0.1 from the earlier week) is a collection low. The 100 wasn’t the least-viewed community broadcast of the night time, nevertheless it ranks above solely Bulletproof, which airs in The CW’s slot instantly after The 100 on Wednesday nights.
Admittedly, reveals airing on The CW should not be anticipated to rival or match reveals on the massive 4 networks of ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, however these are usually not good numbers for The 100 in its remaining season, and it is tough to not marvel if Bellamy’s absence is no less than a part of what has led to the drops.
Bellamy being kidnapped early in Season 7 after which seemingly (however not definitively) killed off after briefly returning is definitely on account of Bob Morley requesting time without work relatively than The 100 deciding to ditch Bellamy after six years because the male lead, so it is actually no person’s fault that Bellamy is not getting his regular display screen time. And we can also’t definitively say that the Bellamy scarcity is the reason for the drops in rankings and viewership.
That mentioned, that is The 100‘s remaining season, so now must be a chief time to tune in and see how The CW wraps up the story after seven years, three apocalypse occasions, many massive deaths, and extra violence than I for one ever anticipated to air on a CW collection at eight p.m. ET. The summer time TV season can also be typically quick on scripted choices, with The 100 offering a possibility for one thing aside from sport reveals and reruns.
So, can The 100 flip the rankings round and begin making present historical past for good causes? Assuming Bellamy wasn’t actually killed off, he’ll be again and presumably deliver some viewers with him. The upcoming backdoor pilot for the potential spinoff would possibly amp issues up and/or let the present get again to what viewers could have anticipated after how Season 6 ended. There are nonetheless ten episodes left, in spite of everything!
All of this mentioned, it is value noting that the rankings arguably do not matter all that a lot for The 100 at this level, as diehard followers who’re nonetheless tuning in stay every week haven’t got to fret a few cancellation. For higher or worse, the collection will finish with the Season 7 finale, and the spinoff itself hasn’t been confirmed. See what occurs subsequent on The 100 with new episodes airing Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW. For extra of what you possibly can watch this summer time, take a look at our 2020 TV premiere schedule.
