How The 100’s Raven May Have Already Sealed Her Final Season Fate

Warning: spoilers forward for the third episode of The 100 Season 7, known as “False Gods.”
The last season of The 100 is transferring full steam forward. Whereas the destiny of Bellamy Blake continues to be unsure and a few main characters are MIA, “False Gods” delivered some huge developments on the Raven entrance, and I am afraid her destiny may be sealed in a foul means. Raven’s actions within the episode resulted in some ugly deaths, and she or he took them fairly laborious. Here is why, with the top of the collection nigh.
In “False Gods,” the reactor powering Sanctum started melting down, and the one answer was to ship some welders into gamma radiation to make repairs. After Wonkru refused to cooperate once they came upon that Madi was not the Commander, Raven needed to flip to the previous criminals of the Eligius crew to do the soiled work.
The Eligius crewmembers had been fairly bitter about being pressured to reside in tents whereas the others truly had roofs over their heads, and Raven needed to promise that the hazard was restricted to get some volunteers. In Raven’s protection, she was assured on the time that the worst that might come of the restricted publicity was vomiting for a number of days. That each one modified, although.
The state of affairs escalated, and the Eligius welders wound up uncovered to lethal quantities of radiation. Regardless of the protests of each Emori and Murphy — and it is at all times a foul signal when Murphy is making a protest on ethical grounds — Raven hid from the welders the truth that they had been going to die if she did not allow them to out. The truth is, she actively lied about why they had been beginning to really feel sick. The state of affairs escalated even additional when anyone else wanted to go in to cease the meltdown.
Since Raven could not go in herself and Emori was indisposed after being uncovered a bit of too lengthy, she trapped Murphy inside. She knew that the “cockroach,” as she not-so-affectionately known as Murphy, would discover a strategy to save all people as a result of it will additionally save him.
Raven’s efforts did in the end cease a reactor meltdown that will have killed all people, however she was so overwhelmed by guilt on the finish that she did not even attempt to shield herself when one of many Eligius crew attacked her in a rage after studying concerning the deaths. I for one am wonderful with one Raven did, as a lot because it wasn’t ultimate.
All people would have died if the reactor wasn’t mounted, and — to cite anyone else who perished in a reactor in one other sci-fi collection — the wants of the various outweigh the wants of the few. Raven objectively understands that she did what must be carried out, however the truth that she simply took the brutal beating and her clear overwhelming guilt leads me to suppose that The 100 simply set the stage for Raven’s loss of life.
After what occurred, I might be very unsurprised if Raven sacrificed herself relatively than threat the lives of others, if Raven is so traumatized by her actions that she freezes in lethal instructions, or if Raven simply goes too far in attempting to keep away from deaths. On the very least, I hope that Raven is not known as upon to do any extra killing.
If Season 7 of The 100 wasn’t additionally the ultimate season, I would not suspect that Raven’s turning level in “False Gods” would result in something aside from extra struggling and baggage for a personality who has actually had sufficient of each all through this collection.
Raven has been a necessary character because of her abilities, and it is laborious to think about the collection with out her. With the collection ending, nevertheless, Raven is kill-able in a means she has by no means been earlier than. Each plot twist this season has the potential to impression how these characters end their arcs, and I for one am not anticipating all people to reside happily-ever-after. Or reside in any respect, actually, regardless of my suspicions that the Blake siblings may get the pleased ending.
See what’s subsequent for Raven with new episodes of The 100‘s last season on Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW, and make sure to try our 2020 summer season premiere schedule for extra viewing choices.
