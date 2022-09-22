How the African-American poet who wants to be president of the United States thinks and what she has to say

Amanda Gorman recited her poem at the United Nations headquarters on Monday, September 19 (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

When Amanda Gorman was invited to read a poem at the UN General Assembly, the young poet analyzed in depth how various social problems, such as hunger and poverty, have impacted the preservation of the Earth.

As with his moving opening poem last year, Gorman she felt compelled to express the impact of unity through her poetic words on the opening day of the 77th session. The 24-year-old poet created “An Ode We Owe (”An ode on what we owe”) hoping to unite all nations to address various issues of disparity and preservation of the planet.

Gorman once again appeared center stage in front of world leaders. Her fame had exploded after she recited her poem “The Hill We Climb” (“The Hill We Climbed”) at the inauguration of the president Joe Biden, making her the youngest poet in the history of the United States to take that place. Her poem quickly topped best-seller lists and made her one of her most in-demand characters, landing her on other big stages, like the Super Bowl, and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In this interview, Gorman She talks about her hopes with the UN poem, her future plans to be president, the resentment she feels about her commercial success, and her desire to write a novel one day.

Amanda Gorman appeared at an event called “SDG Moment” to highlight the urgency and importance of the United Nations sustainable development goals (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

—What do you want listeners to take away from your poem?

—I hope that people can infer from the poem that while the problems of hunger, poverty and illiteracy can feel like Goliath and are so big, they are not necessarily too big to be conquered. But they are, yes, huge to get away from.

—How important is it to have a young voice like yours to speak in the UN General Assembly?

—When I was writing this poem, I kept having memories of several years ago, when I was in New York for the first time. I was 16 years old and I was a United Nations delegate to the Commission on the Status of Women. That was the first time I really engaged with the UN. I just remember not seeing people as young as me. I also looked like I was 11 years old at the time. I started to get this idea of “I want to come back one day in the future. I don’t just want to be a delegate. I want to be a presenter”. I am not here to speak on behalf of young people, but to speak alongside them and with them.

—Why did you refer to the Sustainable Development Goals in your poem?

—Because I believe that there are sectors of the population that have not yet committed, informed or activated around the Sustainable Development Goals. A lot of what I like to do in the poem is raise awareness of these issues and show that these goals exist.

Amanda Gorman recited her poem “An Ode We Owe” at the United Nations headquarters on Monday, May 19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

—How have you managed the transition to become a high-level celebrity?

I am still learning and growing a lot. I think one of the things that changed for me was privacy. Suddenly, I became someone, which I really never necessarily expected, for example to be recognized on the street. If I go to a restaurant, even if I’m wearing a mask, people are very good at seeing my face or recognizing my voice. I am very grateful for that kind of visibility, although sometimes I miss the privacy. But that means I’m on a visibility platform that I can use forever.

“How do people approach you in public?”

“I had an experience last Saturday night. I was eating in a restaurant and a woman came up to me and started crying and saying how much my poetry meant to her. That is amazing to me, although it is not something rare in my life anymore. My friends began to cry around me seeing the emotion of this woman. It was a great conversation with her, and I had to take a moment to think about the fact that there are maybe a lot of people around the world who probably think and feel the same as her. I want to do justice for them when I write. I want to honor them when I write. That is a really important mission. But I also think it’s a privilege. With that I get power when I write.

Has fame changed the way you write?

—I think it hasn’t changed in the sense that my voice and style remain the same, because the roots of where I come from are still there. But I do think it makes me think more creatively and imaginatively about ways I can get these poems out into the world.

Amanda Gorman recites a poem during an event called “SDG Moment” at United Nations headquarters on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. The event is intended to highlight the urgency and importance of the United Nations sustainable development goals (AP Photo/ Seth Wenig)

“Is it much harder to write these days?”

—I think the main difficulty in writing poetry for me is, yes, that many things are happening. But even if I am able to find time and space to write, I think the biggest challenge I can face sometimes is my own self-sabotage, in the sense that I feel so much pressure and so many eyes on me.

“How to avoid distractions?”

—I’m like a 70-year-old in an 11-year-old body. I have muscles to walk away from technology and pretend it’s not there. As if it didn’t exist. When I write, I tend to put all my devices on Do Not Disturb.

—Have you had to deal with any resentment from the poetic community, which sometimes does not see commercial success with good eyes?

—The only kind of criticism I experienced didn’t really come from other poets. It’s from people who don’t write poetry. I hear something like “What does Amanda Gorman it is not so difficult. I don’t understand why she is famous.” I have no ill will towards those people. In fact, in a sense, I feel bad for them, because, more often than not, these are people who haven’t been exposed to much poetry in their lives, who haven’t been encouraged or challenged to write poetry.

“What do you think of those skeptics?”

—I think the only thing I have to say to those people would be if they are reading my work and they say: “The writing of Amanda Gorman it is very easy for me and I can do better.” Oh Lord. We need them. We need you to take a pen and write. That means they’re going to be the next great voice in literature. I would love for them to find a way to, for lack of a better term, dethrone me.

“Do you still plan to run for president one day?”

Yes, that is still a goal for me. Obviously I have a long way to go, not only in terms of years, but in terms of learning.

Amanda Gorman during Biden’s inauguration, January 20, 2021 (Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS)

“Is there a timetable for that goal?”

—No, I’m just living and enriching my life with the understanding of “Wow, girl, you are a weapon of cultural and poetic power. This is where you decide what to do with it.” Whether that leads to her actually being a presidential candidate one day or whether a path emerges that is a little less orthodox and traditional than what we’ve seen, I think remains to be seen.

“Do you aspire to write anything besides poetry?”

—I love poetry, but I love all forms of writing. When she was younger, she really wanted to be a novel writer. Novels take, for me, more time than a single poem. This is how my brain and my writing works. But I would love to get some more prose out, some more essay writing.

“What kind of novels?”

—I really like to draw inspiration from what I consider to be my literary ancestors, Zora Neale Hurston or Toni Morrison, who wrote that beautiful prose, which I think grew out of a culture of language that they drew from the African-American community. I think of those titans of writing whose footsteps I would love to follow.

