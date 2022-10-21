How the Aragua Train operates in Chile: it traffics 200 migrants a week and applies three types of charges

The Tren de Aragua also charges carriers that move these people and the pullers that capture them.

A report revealed that the Train from Aragua traffics 200 migrants a week in Chile and apply three types of payment to obtain profits.

The information was made known through a document from the Tarapacá region prosecutor’s office, an area in northern Chile that has been hit hard by illegal migration and organized crime.

According to Cooperative Radiothis report reflects the methodologies used by the Tren de Aragua, the profits it obtains, the application of taxes or “vaccines” to pullers or carriers, and even what the gang charges other human traffickers in the region.

The prosecutor’s report stated that the human trafficking It has well-defined collections and begins in Peru, passes through the north of Chile and ends in the Santiago area. “The transfer from Lima to Iquique has an approximate value of 400 dollars. From Tarapacá to the Metropolitan Region, from 180 dollars”, he points out.

The organization has rates: “The snipers were charged 6 dollars per migrant captured and the carriers 25 dollars per vehicle used.” This gang that operates in the north of Chile “had contact with approximately 40 sniffers and carriers.”

Regarding human trafficking, the document revealed the “fines” imposed by the group for the transfer of women Venezuelan migrants for them to exercise sex trade. This would have a value of USD 5,000 and “is paid in installments of 250 dollars per week, plus 20 dollars per day for lodging; and they are provided with the ticket, the payment of online advertising, a hairdresser and a week of accommodation”.

Finally, a possible money laundering of the gang by using these “incomes” to buy motorcycles that are later leased to irregular migrants for delivery services.

Deputy Danissa Astudillo said that they have asked the government and “the Undersecretary of the Interior (Manuel Monsalve) to look for alternative mechanisms to act urgently, we can make purchases of biometric facial detectors, scanners and everything that is promised during the visit of the former Minister of the Interior (Izkia Siches)”.

Parliamentarian Renzo Trisotti was critical of the government’s actions. “I don’t know what other proof the Government needs, what other evidence must be shown to it so that it understands that the gangs of organized crime they are working brutally in the Tarapacá Region.”

The Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, is expected to arrive this Friday in that region to hold meetings with the Association of Municipalities of Northern Chile (AMUNOCH).

Keep reading:

Chilean police denounced on a radio that they lack equipment to work

Covid cases increased in Chile and specialists ask to use masks again in public places