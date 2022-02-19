How the arrival of AMLO to the government influenced the directive of Cruz Azul

Víctor Manuel Velázquez Rangel clarified the details about the return of Jaime Ordiales to Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/ @CruzAzulSCL)

The controversial situation that has involved the Cooperativa de la Cruz Azul has also had repercussions on the soccer team. With the sudden departure of Alvaro Davila of the institution’s executive presidency, speculation surrounding the event pointed to the possible influence of some officials linked to the government headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). In this sense, Víctor Velázquez, president of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative, sought to clarify the questions.

During an interview with journalist Javier Alarcón, Velázquez provided details about the change of administration that pushed away the controversial William Alvarez of the body that he now presides over. In this sense, he considered that the arrival of Morena’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic was a determining factor so that the character accused of fraudulent administration and operation with resources of illicit origin was relieved of duty.

“A lot of things were happening in the media. We support each other with officesLike Guillermo Álvarez, he supported himself with certain offices involved in the past government (Enrique Peña Nieto). the management of transparencythat there is no corruption and that the president himself has sought this type of policy it favored us so that there would be a level playing field in the courts and different instances”.

The president of the Board of Directors of the Cruz Azul Cooperative denied that Julio Scherer Ibarra had influence on the soccer team (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Some of the speculations about the departure of Álvaro Dávila derived from said relationship between the Cooperative and the AMLO government. According to sources such as Ignacio Suárez Ghostthe arrival of Pati Chapoy’s husband to the team was influenced by Julio Scherer Ibarrawho came to serve as legal advisor to the government of the Fourth Transformation.

However, the lawyer’s estrangement from the presidential circle, as well as the complaints filed with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) against him, would have caused the dismissal of Dávila, since the Cooperative sought to distance itself from the controversy. It is worth mentioning that Scherer Ibarra has been singled out for alleged acts of corruption by stopping legal proceedings against companies with multimillion-dollar contracts, while advising López Obrador.

About, Velázquez Rangel denied having had any contact with Scherer, as well as the alleged imposition of the lawyer to benefit Dávila. “Scherer was never in the making of the team. That never happened. If Álvaro commented on it, it was his problem, ”he assured the journalist Javier Alarcón.

Velázquez Rangel also denied that Juan Reynoso had submitted his resignation after the arrival of Jaime Ordiales (Photo: Dan Hamilton/REUTERS)

On the other hand, he accepted that the arrival of the former president of the Monarcas Morelia club did have to do with a recommendation. And it is that when joining the institution, Álvaro Dávila arrived with his work team. Later, he starred in a disagreement between the staff within the club and Jaime Ordiales, for which the latter was forced to leave the sports presidency.

One of the reports that circulated with greater force hours after Jaime Ordiales was appointed as the new executive president, was the sSupposed resignation of the technical director of La Maquina. Dávila’s departure would have displeased Juan Reynoso who, furthermore, experienced a series of disagreements with the new manager when he won the ninth star. Despite this, Víctor Velázquez denied the statements.

“That would be blackmail. Juan has a contract and it ends in 2023but we have plans for it to continue (…) There was no disagreement, perhaps there were doubts as to how we are going to accommodate ourselves. Perhaps it was misunderstood that Juan was dissatisfied, but he himself said ‘let’s go to work’”he clarified.

KEEP READING:

Álvaro Dávila: Pati Chapoy raised suspicions about the truth behind her departure from Cruz Azul

With a double by Katty Martínez: this was the debut of the Women’s Tri in the Concacaf World Cup

Canelo Álvarez denied the rumors of his next fight: “Nothing is confirmed”