How The Arrowverse’s Next Crossover Event Will Be Completely Different

Final yr, the Arrowverse went all out with its largest crossover to-date – “Disaster on Infinite Earths,” and understandably so. It was the ultimate crossover to characteristic the present that began all of it – Arrow. Now that the superhero collection has ended (with out that Batman reference), the Arrowverse’s subsequent crossover occasion will probably be utterly completely different, and we now understand how.
The Arrowverse is downsizing. Say goodbye to the flowery affair that was “Disaster on Infinite Earths,” which featured 5 reveals from the franchise, and in a leap from Netflix, Lucifer’s eponymous character. Subtlety will probably be in retailer for the Arrowverse’s subsequent crossover foray. Teasing what followers can anticipate, The CW’s CEO, Mark Pedowitz, stated in a convention name (through TVLine):
It is going to be a smaller occasion than common. We’re solely planning a two-hour occasion. We’re speaking about doing Superman and Batwoman collectively, with numerous characters coming [in] from our different reveals.
You learn that accurately. Two of the latest reveals within the Arrowverse will anchor the annual crossover, as characters from the opposite reveals are available in. That isn’t the one switch-up. As a substitute of the crossover sprawling throughout days and even years (Final yr’s crossover began in late 2019 and wrapped in early 2020), it can cowl two hours on a single Sunday.
The information, whereas bittersweet, does imply that sure milestones for the general franchise may occur on these collection subsequent yr. For example, Candice Patton shared her empathy for followers “peeved” over Iris West and Barry Allen not getting married on The Flash as a result of 2017 Arrowverse crossover “Disaster on Earth-X,” which noticed the couple get married on Legends of Tomorrow.
Different developments, similar to Oliver’s stunning demise, additionally occurred on one other Arrowverse collection as an alternative of Arrow. With the upcoming spinoff, Superman & Lois, and returning sophomore drama Batwoman being the principle individuals within the upcoming crossover, we’ll have to attend and see if characters from the opposite reveals undergo any life-changing occasions away from their dwelling collection.
The latter present participated in final yr’s “Disaster” crossover in a significant manner. Batwoman was dwelling to Tom Welling’s much-anticipated reprisal of his position as Smallville’s Clark Kent and his reunion with Erica Durance’s Lois Lane. Will a mind-blowing improvement in an analogous vein happen throughout subsequent yr’s briefer Arrowverse crossover?
Two hours is a brief period of time to pack so much in. The excellent news is that the forged and crews concerned within the exhausting-to-film crossovers will get a a lot wanted break. “Disaster on Infinite Earths” was such an enormous occasion, it ought to satiate followers for fairly some time.
Followers have to attend longer for the much-anticipated annual occasion. Because of our present well being disaster and its impression on the tv trade, The CW is not going to be launching new seasons of The Flash and its community neighbors till 2021. Information that doesn’t come as an enormous shock within the wake of phrase surrounding when filming may resume on The CW’s slate.
There’s a silver lining! You may at present stream Arrow and different Arrowverse collection on Netflix together with a lot of new 2020 content material. New seasons of the Arrowverse is not going to premiere on The CW till effectively after this summer time’s slate of latest reveals so maintain tight.
