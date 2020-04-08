How The Bachelorette Will Handle Coronavirus In Clare Crawley’s Season

Once we shoot Clare’s season, it’s going to be indicative of what’s taking place on the earth. Clearly there will probably be talks of the pandemic and, ‘What have been you doing quarantining and who have been you with?’ These are going to be the conversations that we’re going to embrace. After which if you watch Clare’s season, 20 years from now, you’re going to assume, ‘What? What have been these folks doing? Why did they not hug? Why have been they scared to embrace?’ And that’s type of the fantastic thing about this present is it at all times embraces what’s taking place in the actual world.