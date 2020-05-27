How The Bachelor’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes Felt About Losing The Bachelorette Gig To Hannah Brown

Depart a Remark
One of many potential upsides for anybody who seems on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise (other than presumably coming away along with your one real love, that’s) is the prospect to stick with the franchise and seem on different upcoming exhibits. This consists of perhaps main The Bachelor or Bachelorette after being one of many contestants on a earlier season. Properly, it seems that Caelynn Miller-Keyes thought she was a shoo-in to guide the 2019 Bachelorette after showing on Colton Underwood‘s Bachelor season, and he or she remembers these sturdy emotions about dropping out to Hannah Brown.
Caelynn Miller-Keyes lately appeared on The Ben and Ashley I Nearly Well-known Podcast, and spoke about her time within the franchise, together with how she felt about lacking out on getting to guide The Bachelorette in 2019, after she wrapped her run on Colton’s season. Whereas many individuals who full a run on a Bachelor franchise present are A-OK with not persevering with, it positively feels like Caelynn shouldn’t be in that camp. Here is what she needed to say:
I keep in mind getting the decision that it wasn’t me for Bachelorette and I used to be like, ‘Dang! That form of sucks.’ After which I discovered it was [Hannah] at “Girls Inform All.” It harm. It positively harm.
OK, so Caelynn was definitely bummed that the producers of The Bachelorette determined to not pursue having her lead the sequence final yr, however would not it sound like she was much more upset that they did select Hannah over her? There are in all probability a number of causes for this, however let’s simply begin with the plain one, which has the whole lot to do with Caelynn and Hannah’s historical past, each throughout Colton’s season and earlier than.
As anybody who watched Colton’s time on The Bachelor will doubtless keep in mind (although it does appear to be his season aired waaaay greater than a little bit over a yr in the past), Caelynn Miller-Keyes (Miss North Carolina USA 2018) and Hannah Brown (Miss Alabama USA 2018) have been each contestants within the 2018 Miss USA pageant, and have been roommates through the competitors. Nonetheless, they did not get alongside that properly, so when each girls confirmed as much as vie for Colton’s coronary heart on The Bachelor, there was a ton of on-screen rigidity between the 2.
This rigidity included (in fact) a variety of backwards and forwards about who did or did not do shady stuff whereas they have been each attempting to win the Miss USA title, and as they traveled the globe to try to win Colton’s coronary heart. Hannah was even certainly one of a number of Bachelor girls from their season who accused Caelynn of solely being on the present to try to get as shut as attainable to “profitable” (i.e. getting Colton to suggest to them) in order that she might be thought of for The Bachelorette.
Caelynn maintained that she actually was in love with Colton, and that she was solely on the present to try to discover love, so it makes a variety of sense that she could be tremendous pissed that somebody she had such long-standing drama with acquired to guide The Bachelorette in 2019, versus her. Along with her animosity with Hannah, it feels like conversations that Caelynn had with the producers, in addition to the historical past of the present, had led her to imagine that she just about had the gig within the bag:
It stung and I used to be upset and I used to be form of led to imagine that it was mine after which abruptly it wasn’t. It was Hannah’s. Wanting again on earlier seasons, it is all the time been within the high 4 after which to department out and to select Hannah, it simply harm.
Caelynn’s “it is all the time been within the high 4” remark is a reference to how the producers normally select who will lead the subsequent leg of the franchise. For a number of seasons operating, contestants who make it to the final 4 decisions for the lead (on each The Bachelor and The Bachelorette) are the highest picks for the subsequent potential franchise stars. The truth is, Hannah attending to be Bachelorette was the primary time that the lead for that present wasn’t within the high 4 on The Bachelor. Whereas Caelynn made it to quantity 4 on Colton’s season, Hannah was despatched house (sure, dumped) as his quantity seven decide.
All in all, I can see why Caelynn Miller-Keyes felt just like the Bachelorette rug was pulled out from beneath her when Hannah Brown was introduced as the subsequent lead. Fortunately, issues appear to have labored out for Caelynn, as she went on later that summer time to seem on an excellent messy season of Bachelor in Paradise and continues to be with boyfriend Dean Unglert, whom she met on that present.
Properly, Bachelor / Bachelorette / Bachelor in Paradise drama is stalled for now till manufacturing on Hollywood exhibits can formally get again up and operating, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for information on Clare Crawley‘s 2020 season of The Bachelorette (which noticed many followers irritated that she was chosen, contemplating she hasn’t been within the franchise since 2018). Within the meantime, take a look at what’s coming to TV this summer time!
