How The Batman, Matrix 4 And More Are Handling Coronavirus Delays

The unfold of the COVID-19 coronavirus internationally has resulted in Hollywood needing to regulate its plans accordingly. Not solely are motion pictures that have been set to hit theaters quickly being delayed, however varied productions have additionally needed to press pause for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, Warner Bros has determined that it’s going to be transferring forward with capturing a few of its upcoming motion pictures.
This replace comes from Selection reporter Justin Kroll, who shared on Twitter that he’s heard that The Batman, The Matrix 4, King Richard and Incredible Beasts 3, all of that are both filming or about start doing so, will proceed forward with manufacturing. It’s attainable that Warner Bros might change its thoughts on any of those productions, as it is a very fluid scenario, however for now, these 4 motion pictures are chugging alongside as scheduled.
The Warner Bros information got here shortly after Disney introduced that it was suspending manufacturing on lots of its live-action motion pictures, together with The Little Mermaid and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Motion pictures from different studios which have delayed manufacturing embrace Mission: Not possible 7 and Elvis, with the latter being halted as a consequence of star Tom Hanks and his spouse Rita Wilson testing optimistic for the coronavirus.
Assuming these 4 Warner Bros motion pictures proceed their productions unimpeded, one would think about they’ll nonetheless all come out on their present launch dates. Proper now, King Richard is ready to reach first on November 25, adopted by The Matrix 4 on Might 21, 2021, The Batman on June 25, 2021 and Incredible Beasts 3 on November 12, 2021.
As for upcoming Warner Bros motion pictures like The Suicide Squad, The Little Issues and Reminisce, they’ve already completed principal pictures and are within the midst of postproduction. That’s to not say these three motion pictures couldn’t nonetheless discover themselves being hindered by how the coronavirus is shaking up the movie business, however at the least they have already got footage able to be minimize and edited.
Then there are motion pictures which might be nonetheless a methods off from principal pictures, like Shazam! 2, Black Adam and Aquaman 2. These first two DC motion pictures received’t roll cameras till this summer time, whereas the return of Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry received’t shoot till subsequent yr, however that doesn’t assure that they nonetheless received’t be impacted in the long term.
King Richard, starring Will Smith, is presently filming in Los Angeles, whereas The Matrix 4, which is able to convey again Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne-Moss and some different acquainted faces amongst a big solid of brand-new characters, is filming San Francisco, with cameras additionally set to roll in Germany and Chicago. Throughout the pond, we now have the Robert Pattinson-led The Batman filming throughout England, whereas Incredible Beasts 3 will movie in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Maintain checking again with CinemaBlend for extra updates on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the movie and TV industries.
