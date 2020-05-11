How The Batman’s Alfred Andy Serkis Feels About Michael Caine’s Performance

Entering into the footwear of an iconic superhero like Batman could be daunting, and Robert Pattinson is probably going feeling it as he prepares for his Darkish Knight debut in The Batman. Nevertheless, the identical additionally applies to the actors filling out the supporting forged, together with Andy Serkis, who performs Alfred Pennyworth. A number of actors have portrayed Bruce Wayne’s trustworthy butler on the massive display over time, with Michael Caine’s interpretation within the Darkish Knight Trilogy changing into a fan favourite. Serkis can be a fan of Caine’s interpretation, however he’s not precisely trying to emulate his efficiency: