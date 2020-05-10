How The Batman’s Alfred Andy Serkis Feels About Michael Caine’s Performance

Getting into the sneakers of an iconic superhero like Batman might be daunting, and Robert Pattinson is probably going feeling it as he prepares for his Darkish Knight debut in The Batman. Nonetheless, the identical additionally applies to the actors filling out the supporting solid, together with Andy Serkis, who performs Alfred Pennyworth. A number of actors have portrayed Bruce Wayne’s devoted butler on the large display through the years, with Michael Caine’s interpretation within the Darkish Knight Trilogy changing into a fan favourite. Serkis can be a fan of Caine’s interpretation, however he’s not precisely trying to emulate his efficiency: