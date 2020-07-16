How the BBC’s Merlin inspired the cast of Cursed on Netflix

When listening to an outline of new Netflix drama Cursed – a retelling of Arthurian delusion with a youthful Arthur, new twists on the legends and revamped variations of characters like Morgana and Guinevere – some UK viewers may discover themselves reminded of a sure BBC collection which had an analogous premise, starring Colin Morgan as a put-upon boy wizard.

Sure, of course we’re speaking about Merlin. Like Cursed, Merlin is about “earlier than” the occasions of the basic myths (not less than at first), performs with our expectations and understanding of the centuries-old tales (i.e. dangerous characters start nearly as good folks) and focuses on a magic-using hero (Katherine Langford’s Nimue) who faces persecution for his or her background.

And now, some Cursed cast members have admitted that Merlin was a bit of an affect on their performances, with some fortunately remembering their childhood days watching the collection (and sure, that ought to make you’re feeling outdated).

“So I watched Merlin rising up, the TV collection, like the basic,” Devon Terrell, who performs Arthur in Cursed, instructed RadioTimes.com. “That was one thing I grew up on, so I knew that rendition in my head.”

And so, when it got here to bringing a youthful King Arthur to life, Terrell knew precisely the place to attract inspiration from.

“I’d say the Bradley James model of Arthur,” Terrell instructed us. “I believe the fantastic factor is, everybody has a special interpretation. Individuals are going to adore it and persons are going to hate it. But it surely’s open to opinion.”

In the meantime, Terrell’s co-star Daniel Sharman (who performs the villainous Weeping Monk in Cursed) additionally cited Merlin as a touchstone – partially simply because he was such good buddies with the former King Arthur himself.

“I had a buddy who was in the BBC model of it – Bradley James – and I knew it primarily from that,” Sharman stated.

“The rationale [this story] type of does hold re-emerging or being reinterpreted is as a result of there’s something very resonant in [The King Arthur legend]. There’s something that individuals actually love about that story.”

After all, Cursed is kind of a special take on the basic story – if nothing else, Gustav Skarsgård’s Merlin is a somewhat totally different take than Colin Morgan’s – however for any Merlin followers nonetheless bereft and wishing for a return to a land of delusion and a time of magic, it appears like they might do worse than verify the new collection out on Netflix.

If nothing else, we will most likely assume it’s Bradley James-approved…

Cursed is streaming on Netflix from Friday 17th July – try our lists of the greatest TV reveals on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information