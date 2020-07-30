How The Black Cauldron Almost Killed Walt Disney Animation

The Black Cauldron had been in improvement at Disney because the early 1970s, when the studio optioned the rights to Lloyd Alexander’s The Chronicles of Prydain collection. From the start, it was clear this is able to be a tough undertaking. Because the e-book collection covers quite a few characters and plotlines over an extended time frame, it was tough for the story division to seek out the precise angle for the plot of a single movie. As well as, it was felt that the movie may very well be a turning level for Walt Disney Animation from a mode perspective, and that it might doubtlessly be engaging to a wider and doubtlessly extra mature viewers. That additionally meant the animation was going to be much more advanced.