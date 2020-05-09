How The Blacklist Should Handle Dom’s Story After Brian Dennehy’s Death

What Would possibly Have Been

The Blacklist clearly stored Dom in a coma for a cause. That is The Blacklist that I’m speaking about. There may be an evidence for every part (the Purple twin principle, anybody?). So, in my thoughts, the present was planning to go two or extra methods. It may need anticipated Brian Dennehy to return and resolve his storyline. Maybe the plan was for him to outlive for a lot of extra returns sooner or later.