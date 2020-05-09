How The Blacklist Should Handle Dom’s Story After Brian Dennehy’s Death

Depart a Remark
The Blacklist misplaced a legend when Brian Dennehy lately handed away on the age of 81. The performing icon had performed the recurring position of Katarina Rostova’s mysterious father, Dom, since Season 3. To say Dom held the items to the frilly puzzle that’s The Blacklist would arguably be an understatement.
As The Blacklist kicked off Season 7, Dom was proper in the course of the motion. The girl claiming to be his daughter, Katarina, exploded again into his life within the two-part premiere. Within the standoff with a vengeance-seeking Katarina, Dom was shot. He has been in a coma, clinging to life, ever since, with Brian Dennehy accordingly off-screen.
Following Brian Dennehy’s demise, The Blacklist’s creator vowed that viewers had not seen the final of Dennehy’s Dom. Jon Bokenkamp confirmed that utilizing pre-filmed and already present footage, Dennehy could be seen within the Season 7 finale. For context, the episode that may conclude The Blacklist’s present season was not the initially deliberate finale.
How The Blacklist Is Continuing
Dom was initially supposed to look within the episode airing a number of ones earlier than the Season 7 finale (Episode 19 of 22). Attributable to latest occasions, The Blacklist needed to halt manufacturing, resulting in Dom’s return episode turning into the season-ender. It was already going to be an enormous episode due to Dom figuring into it. Now, it’s much more essential.
Regardless of Dom not being the unique Season 7 finale, The Blacklist actor Diego Klattenhoff has assured followers the episode will work as a finale. How will Brian Dennehy determine into this now that he has died? The Blacklist lately introduced that the ultimate episode will use a mixture of live-action and animation. The formidable transfer may theoretically lengthen to Dennehy’s Dom.
Nonetheless the following a part of Dom’s story is advised, the query stays. How ought to The Blacklist deal with Dom’s story after Brian Dennehy’s demise? On the present, Liz’s grandfather had lots left to inform, and do. He was the one which advised Liz the false story about Purple’s true id, and The Blacklist has but to disclose if he did that purposefully or not.
How The Blacklist Should Handle Dom’s Story
Whether or not in animated kind or live-action, The Blacklist ought to result in some decision to Dom’s story and what he is aware of about Purple. Okay, I do know that the second half is an extended shot. That situation apart, there are different issues that Dom is aware of, together with the total story about why he tried to kill Katarina.
For now, that is still a quasi-mystery. The actual Ilya indicated Dom needed to guard Liz from the hazard her mom posed to her. I’m certain that I’m not alone in eager to study extra particulars. As for the present, it may proceed in a number of methods at this level. Earlier than Brian Dennehy’s demise, The Blacklist’s creator indicated that seeing Dom once more was doubtless.
Now that Brian Dennehy has handed and can now not have the ability to contribute to new scenes, The Blacklist has a tough resolution to make. Having Dom cross away is arguably the best choice at this level. The query is how you can go about that. I, for one, hope that Purple won’t be the one to finish Dom’s coma — completely.
How To Write Off Dom
Purple killing Dom wouldn’t be out of character for him. Keep in mind, he killed Sam (the person that raised Liz) all the best way again in Season 1. If Dom really is aware of the total story about Purple and he thinks that he’s going to inform Liz the true reality this time, he could strike. I would favor if Purple struggled with that call and Dom succumbed naturally, although.
Lower to The Blacklist displaying a grief-stricken Liz, receiving a letter from her grandfather. My hope could be that mentioned letter disclosed the much-sought-after reality relating to Purple’s actual id. What a technique to set-up Season 8, if this situation occurred! Dom most likely doesn’t know (until he can hear in his coma and Liz advised him at his bedside) that Liz is aware of Purple shouldn’t be Ilya.
Therefore, a letter to inform Liz. After 4 seasons on The Blacklist, essentially the most important factor for Dom’s story is to succeed in some level of closure. He has fortunately reunited along with his granddaughter Liz, however there may be much more he is aware of and has not mentioned about her mom. I’m prepared for the reality to come back out. It’s the solely technique to wrap up Dom’s story.
What Would possibly Have Been
The Blacklist clearly stored Dom in a coma for a cause. That is The Blacklist that I’m speaking about. There may be an evidence for every part (the Purple twin principle, anybody?). So, in my thoughts, the present was planning to go two or extra methods. It may need anticipated Brian Dennehy to return and resolve his storyline. Maybe the plan was for him to outlive for a lot of extra returns sooner or later.
Or The Blacklist was planning for Dom to succumb to his accidents and for Brian Dennehy to movie some flashback scenes to flesh out a few of Dom’s story transferring ahead. Contemplating how intense Dom’s previous is, Dennehy may have made a number of returns. Sadly, his demise has made that unimaginable. Except The Blacklist makes use of a few of CGI magic, like Hawaii 5-0 did again within the day.
My essential hope is that there’s some closure on the Dom entrance. The Blacklist spent a very long time teasing his existence and him lastly assembly Liz. She solely obtained the prospect final season. It’s yet one more merciless blow that Liz obtained one step nearer to a relative, solely to have them taken away.
On the identical time, she thought she discovered the reality about Purple, solely to have that additionally ripped away from her. The Blacklist has arrange a tough-to-answer situation. After all that Brian Dennehy poured into the character, Dom deserves to have a conclusive ending that brings with it its fair proportion of solutions for followers nonetheless determined for them.
Tune in to the animation-infused Season 7 finale that may characteristic Brian Dennehy’s Dom when The Blacklist airs on Friday, Might 15, at Eight p.m. ET on NBC. Try Dennehy’s previous appearances as Liz’s mysterious grandpa by streaming earlier seasons on Netflix, together with numerous 2020 arrivals. Afterward, anticipate this summer time’s premieres.
