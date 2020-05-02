How The Blacklist’s Ressler Episode Could Change Him Moving Forward

The time for large Blacklist reveals is nearly right here! In the event you thought Raymond Reddington was the one one who has a significant secret, suppose once more. The Blacklist is about to disclose Donald Ressler’s hidden truths, and the episode might show life-altering for the character. Ever since viewers first met Diego Klattenhoff’s Ressler, he has been a fairly easy man, however that may in all probability get flipped quickly.