How the Canelo vs. Bivol fight affected the Liga MX playoff

The countdown began to see the fight of saul Canelo Álvarez contra Dmitry Bivol next May 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United Statesyes The Mexican super middleweight champion will return to the ring after the success he obtained in 2021 that established him as the maximum super middleweight champion after the unification of 168 pounds.

The relevance of the fight was so great that Liga MX was conditioned to the performance of Canelo Álvarez and impacted the Liga MX agenda. The event Canelo vs Bivol caused some play-off matches to be rescheduled. In accordance with David Medranocollaborator of Aztec Sportsrevealed the reasons why two clubs changed their usual schedule and will now play on a new date to seek their pass to the league.

Once the eight teams that will fight for a place in the “big soccer party” were known, the games were defined to be on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. Puebla and Chivas are two of those qualified for the next stage of the tournamentso they were affected by the preference for the world boxing event.

The matches of Puebla vs. Mazatlan and Chivas vs. Pumas They will be played on Sunday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. respectively. It should be noted that both teams usually play on Saturday afternoons, but for this occasion they had to change their schedule.

According to David Medrano’s explanation, the open channel television stations that cover Liga MX and the fights of the Canelo Álvarez gave priority to the fight against Bivolfor this reason it was decided to change the games of The fringe and of Sacred Flock and thus prevent them from overlapping with the pre-contest coverage of the unified 168-pound champion.

This was specified by the sports analyst in his verified Twitter profile:

“For television reasons, Puebla and Chivas will play Sunday, since Saturday night Azteca y Televisa they have the Canelo Álvarez fight ”

An issue to note is that both teams are usually broadcast by TUDN y Aztec Sports For this reason, the companies gave priority to the coverage of Saúl Álvarez, since both TUDN how TV Azteca It will be the television networks that will cover the return of the Guadalajara to the ring.

Since Álvarez’s fight was confirmed, both television networks have been in charge of promoting with their audience the stellar coverage of the match, in which Canelo will seek to make AMB belt (World Boxing Association) in the category of the light heavy and take away the undefeated Russian fighter.

The Weigh-in ceremony will be held on Friday, May 6 at 4:00 p.m. from central Mexico, while the fight will start after 8:00 p.m.

The first weekend of May there will be an intense Mexican sports activity because in addition to seeing the contest of Saul Alvarezon the MX League it will be possible to know who will be the teams that will fight for the Clausura 2022 title. So far the teams that are already classified automatically are pachuca, tigers, Atlas y Americawho will be waiting to meet their rivals.

The reclassification games that will be played on Saturday will be Monterrey against Atlético de San Luis at 8:00 p.m. and Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa, which will be played at 5:45 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

