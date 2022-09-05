How the Chilean media covered the rejection of the new Constitution

Chile rejected this Sunday by an overwhelming 62.2% of the votes the proposal for a new Constitution and decided to maintain the current text, inherited from the dictatorshipaccording to 72.2% of the vote.
“Today there are no winners or losers. There are Chileans that we have to meet again,” said the leader of the “Rejection” campaign, Claudio Salinas.
The option of accepting the new Magna Carta, which enshrined a new range of social rightswas supported by only 37.8% of voters.
From 8:00 local time (12:00 GMT), 15 million people went to the polls to participate in the most crucial elections in their recent history, in which they will have to decide whether to approve or reject the proposed new Constitutionwhich was crafted over a year by a convention elected after serious protests in 2019.
Participation in the plebiscite is mandatory for the first time since 2012, when voting was mandatory but with prior registration.
Next, Chilean media coverage of the overwhelming majority that rejected the proposed Constitution that sought to change the one inherited from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1989).
