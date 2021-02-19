How the DEA infiltrated the Sinaloa Cartel: this was the USD 90 million hit to the criminal empire of Mayo Zambada

A King Air-type aircraft detected a suspicious and Reform-type vessel named “Diamante”, after which an operation was mounted by sea, air and land to intercept it and three units were sent

It was Danielle Dreyer, an agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (give), who infiltrated the Sinaloa Cartel for members of the Secretary of the Navy and United States agencies to give a 90 million dollar hit to the transnational group.

Thanks to intelligence work and communications interception, as well as close relationships with the criminal organization’s commanders, the agent was able to give warned members of the Navy to seize 2.5 tons of methamphetamine, in addition to 100 thousand fentanyl pills on the shores of Topolobampo, Sinaloa.

According to documents from file 21-MAG-1432 that were consigned by RíoDoce, Danielle Dreyer learned of the shipment that would be moved by a shipment through the Sea of ​​Cortez from the Sinaloan coast to a point in the port of San Felipe, Baja California.

The investigation began in Quintana Roo, in the tourist cities of Tulum and Cancun. From there followed tracks to Culiacán, where he established friendly ties with middle managers of the Sinaloa Cartel. Together with more undercover agents, they worked for months on the investigations.

Mexican Navy officers seized approximately 960 plastic containers (Photo: justice.gov)

However, he stated RíoDoce, It is not the first participation of the DEA agent, since on September 1, 2020, his work led to the seizure of three tons of cocaine in Mahual, Quintana Roo. There, three crew members who were transporting drugs in a boat were arrested.

Danielle Dreyer’s investigations allowed her get closer and closer to the top of the criminal group, pointed out the Sinaloan environment. It was thus that in January he learned of the shipment of an important shipment to San Felipe. Later he learned, it would be two tons that would depart from Las Arenitas, Sinaloa.

According to his sworn testimony before the Southern District Court of New York before Judge James L. Cott, It would not be a speedboat, but a larger vessel. Then he alerted the federal forces of Mexico that the packages would leave on January 29, so that the marines were already waiting for the cargo.

The lawsuit in federal court indicates that the Mexican Navy tracked the vessel with a King Air-type aircraft, to the northeast of the Gulf of California and mounted operations to intercept it. Hours later, this marine vehicle was insured at approximately 12 nautical miles south of the coast of Topolobampo, Ahome.

The minimum sentence faced by these subjects would be 10 years and the maximum life imprisonment (Photo: DEA)

In the Reporteña type boat named “Diamante” they traveled Jose Loreto Gastelum Torres Y Fredy Alejandro Gastelum Vega, who were indicted in federal court in Manhattan on February 5.

“These two traffickers were allegedly caught red-handed with more than $ 90 million worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine“Said Ray Donovan, a DEA special agent who reported the indictments.

A day after both subjects were charged in New York, the Attorney General of the Republic of Mexico linked them to the process. According to local media revelations, it is about a couple of fishermen belonging to a cooperative who received support from the Secretariat of Fisheries and Aquaculture of Sinaloa when the current candidate for governor for the Citizen Movement, Sergio Torres, was in charge of the unit.

The charge faced by Gastelum Torres, 53, and Gastelum Vega, 33, is for conspiracy to import at least 500 grams of methamphetamine and 400 grams of fentanyl to the United States, hence the minimum sentence they face would be 10 years and the maximum life imprisonment. But the judge must determine the sentence after a trial.

The drug was seized in the Mayo Zambada domains (Photo: Special)

“By transporting methamphetamine and fentanyl pills from Las Arenitas to Topolobampo, José Loreto Gastelum Torres and Fredy Alejandro Gastelum Vega, the accused, caused methamphetamine and fentanyl pills to come within approximately 80 miles of the United States“Said the agent in the indictment consulted by Infobae Mexico.

Despite the fact that this coup went to the Sinaloa Cartel, Danielle Dreyer’s investigations were focused on dismantling a money laundering network of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, but little by little he was discovering operations of other groups such as the Gulf Cartel, The Zetas and the same faction from Sinaloa.

That way he made contacts in Cancun, where he arrived with false credentials to get involved with media coordinators who informed him of shipments that would be sent by land and sea from Sinaloa to the border with the United States. While he located illegal businesses that launder money to May Zambada and Los Chapitos, located in Benito Juárez, Isla Mujeres, Lázaro Cárdenas, Puerto Morelos, Solidaridad, Tulum and Cozumel.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The US filed charges against Mexican drug traffickers who tried to spend $ 90 million on fentanyl and methamphetamine

The Navy seized two tons of methamphetamine in the domains of the Sinaloa Cartel

The Navy seized a narco-submarine in Oaxaca with 106 packages of cocaine and four Colombians on board