How the disinformation machinery promoted by the regimes of Venezuela and Russia works

Few allies have remained for Vladimir Putin since last February 24, when he ordered the invasion of Ukraine to begin. But the alliance with the Venezuelan dictatorship is not only maintained, but is becoming ever closer. Cooperation between the two regimes occurs in the most diverse fields, from defense, politics and the economy. Nevertheless, What is becoming more and more prevalent and penetrating is the sophisticated machinery of disinformation promoted by Moscow and Caracas.

The dictator Nicolás Maduro is one of the few who publicly supports the head of the Kremlin since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. In his report “Russia and Venezuela, allies to misinform”the NGO Transparencia Venezuela maintained that since then The communicational apparatus of the Venezuelan State has been at the service of Russian propaganda, “which benefits its war efforts.”

Russian influence in Venezuela is not recent. Since his arrival in the Kremlin, Putin has chosen to play hard in an area of ​​influence of the United States, such as Latin America. Already at that time he considered that “communications” was a fundamental field.

In 2008, Russia invaded Georgia, another of its former republics. The then Venezuelan president Hugo Chavezduring a visit to Moscow in September 2009, announced the recognition of the territories controlled by Russian troops in the South Caucasus, while much of the international community and the Western media condemned Moscow’s actions.

Almost simultaneously, Russia displayed strong communications support for the interests of leftist governments in Latin America. This support for the geostrategic interests of Venezuela was well received in Caracas. And, according to the report, that “would only be the beginning of a joint work on the matter.”

In 2005, Venezuela had already promoted the creation of the chain Telesur. Chávez considered it necessary to have a “Communicational artillery that would allow a different look at the leftist political processes in the world and narrated in Spanish.”

The Kremlin uses state media like RT and Sputnik to spread Russian propaganda internationally (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

A person who worked until 2014 in Telesur provided, on condition of anonymity, his testimony for the report, and stated: “Telesur It represented the great center of approach of other countries to reach Latin America. There was not so much a journalistic interest, but for the construction of the relationship. Thus, Telesur served as a catapult for the penetration of channels such as RT that of Arab media such as Al Mayadeen”.

That source indicated that the links between the Russian and Venezuelan chains “were becoming closer over time.”

The report prepared by Transparency Venezuela highlights that for Russia Today The important thing does not seem to be so much the journalistic truth, but the narrative according to the interests of the Kremlin.

The Venezuelan Edgar Espinoza worked between September 2011 and September 2013 in the offices of RT in Moscow. From his residence in Spain, he also provided data on how the Russian disinformation network operates: “Governments that had an affinity with Vladimir Putin had better treatment when it came to reflecting the news. If something negative happened, they tried to give it a slightly more positive nuance, to look for other experts, people or analysts to give a more favorable point of view to those governments”.

“These channels RT y Sputnik they are formed mostly by people who are not journalists. They are people who have a certain loyalty y fidelity towards the government and put them in those positions so that nothing gets out of hand, because the priority is to give Russia’s point of view. There are kids who study philology or economics and then learn a little Spanish and immediately put them to work as editors or journalists,” added Espinoza.

He also said that in the informative treatment there is a kind of unwritten contract: “It is known that we speak well of the countries that are close to Russia, and not so well of the governments that criticize Russia. So, it is no longer necessary to set an editorial line directly, but simply everyone assumes it”.

Over the years, and with an increasingly close alliance, in Venezuela the media of the public communication system have become regular replicators of the content produced by Russian platforms. informative pieces of RT in Spanish are usually used in local newscasts, particularly from the state Venezuelan Television.

But not only Russian content is replicated; Venezuelan state media also welcome narratives in their news and information programs. In this way, they attack any country that is not an ally, mainly the United States, which they present as an “imperialist nation, of a racist nature, exploiting the poorest nations, while Russia and its allies are part of the progressive forces that they would advocate for the rights of the working classes.”

A former journalist from Telesur recognized that the chain “represented the great center of approach of other countries to reach Latin America”

In 2014, with Chávez already dead and Nicolás Maduro in power, Putin ordered Russia’s invasion of the Ukrainian city of Crimea. Back then, Telesur y Russia Today they were already aligned and followed the same narrative of Russian aggression. The report recalls an article published by Telesur on his website, in which he said: “Crimea and Russia have a centuries-old historical and cultural relationship, a fact that was reflected in the result of the 2014 referendum.”

Since that year RT it was included by more than 90 cable television operators, being the one with the greatest international coverage.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the strategy of the Venezuelan dictatorship was the same. The first day of the invasion, Freddy Ñánez, Information Minister of the regime, published a series of messages that replicated the propaganda points of the Russian narrative. On his Twitter account, among other messages, he stated: “This military operation does not represent any threat to the civilian population of that country.” That same day, the international press was already reporting on the deaths of Ukrainian civilians.

The Chavista minister also pointed out that “The objective of the operation is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the neo-Nazi regime for eight years.” The epithet of “neo-Nazi” towards the kyiv government was used by Putin in his speeches to justify the invasion and, consequently, repeated by the Russian state media and related media in other countries.

The Transparencia Venezuela report indicates that since the beginning of the invasion, the number of articles mentioning media close to the Kremlin as sources increased considerably.

To evaluate with numbers the influence of Sputnik y RT, Cazadores de Fake News identified and analyzed publications made between January 1, 2019 and May 30, 2022. During that period, a total of 4,522 articles indexed by Google were identified, published by eight information portals controlled by Chavismo. Among them, 4,402 articles (97.3%) were published by just five media outlets: Telesur (telesurtv.net), Venezuelan Television (vtv.gob.ve), The Iguana (laiguana.tv), Last News (ultimasnoticias.com.ve) y Venezuela News Agency (venezuela-news.com) 29.

The appointments to RT y Sputnik they remained more or less constant from January 2019 to July 2021. The monthly number of citations to both Russian outlets started to increase from July 2021, peaking in March 2022.

The media related to Russia are prohibited from talking about “invasion” of Ukraine, but about “special operations” (REUTERS / Alexander Ermochenko)

For their part, through messages sent by the WhatsApp platform to members of their newsrooms, the state media received “specific instructions” how to deal with the Russian invasion.

Among the instructions, it is indicated that the informative line must “disassemble the matrices antirusas”, that “Venezuela is not impartial”, that one must be attentive “to the official announcements of the Russian Ministry of Defense and President Putin”, and stresses that it is not an invasion of Ukraine, but of “special operations to protect the population from the genocide of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi government”, with particular importance in the qualifier “neo-Nazi”.

The “full support” of the Maduro regime for the war launched by Putin was also reflected in a significant deployment in social networks. The report assures that until June of this year, they were registered in Venezuela 19 trends on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, of which six were promoted by Chavismo, all in support of the Kremlin. That content included 1,072,105 tweets, and “an average inorganicity of 61.88%”.

“The Maduro regime in Venezuela, in the same way that occurs in Cuba and Nicaragua, is very clear about how necessary the Internet is for the relationship and development of citizens. For this reason, he has deployed control mechanisms and / or contamination of online information for years, managing to influence and even inorganically alter the conversation on social networks, ”he explained. Maria Virginia Marin Vázquezfrom the Venezuelan observatory Probox.

And he concluded: “In democracies, misinformation, fake news and hate speech is aimed at undermining the values, institutions and representatives that uphold it; but in countries with authoritarian contexts they are used to manipulate, control and intimidate the population”.

