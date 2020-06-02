General News

How The Duck Dynasty Clan Feels About The Surprise Reveal Phil Robertson Has Another Child

June 2, 2020
5 Min Read
Feedback

Depart a Remark

tv

How The Duck Dynasty Clan Feels About The Surprise Reveal Phil Robertson Has Another Child

Extra from Jessica Rawden
YouTube’s Jake Paul Noticed At Looting Web site, However Denies Looting

The Duck Dynasty family during the A&E years

It’s been a couple of days for the reason that Phil Robertson, most often called the patriarch of the Duck Dynasty clan, realized that he had a daughter named Phyllis he had fathered throughout a previous affair. Phil Robertson is married to matriarch Kay Robinson and their 4 kids Willie Robertson, Jep Robertson, Jase Robertson and Alan Robertson are recognized to Duck Dynasty followers, as are a number of the grandchildren. However how do they really feel about welcoming a brand new grownup into the household?

To start with, Phil Robertson himself reported the information and shared the story along with his fanbase, noting as a part of his “Unashamed” BlazeTV sequence that he had not too long ago came upon about his daughter, explaining,

It is a fairly cool rationalization of redemption, reconciliation, love. Because it seems, 45 years, you will have a daughter that you do not know about, and she or he has a father she would not find out about. Forty-five years –that would not sound like very lengthy, however you say, that is some time. So lastly, in spite of everything these years, we come collectively.

A&E’s Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson, who’s married to Willie Robertson additionally shared her longer tackle the most recent member of the family prior to now few days. Her daughter Sadie, a former competitor on Dancing with the Stars, famous “the larger the higher” on her personal Instagram tales. Right here’s her well-known mother’s take.

View this put up on Instagram

Now we have a brand new sister! We came upon not way back that Phil has a daughter, and Willie and his brothers have a sister. It was as a lot a shock to all of us because it in all probability is to you, however life is filled with surprises, and this one is very candy! Our annual household seashore pics had been even crazier, and the Robertson males are actually formally outnumbered so we’re feeling fairly good proper about now, ha! Welcome to the fam, Phyllis; I promise it’s by no means boring 🙂 [link in bio if you want to hear the story of meeting her]

A put up shared by Korie Robertson (@bosshogswife) on

Lastly, Willie Robertson additionally appears to be welcoming of newcomer Phyllis, additionally sharing a full household photograph.

View this put up on Instagram

So good discovering my lengthy misplaced sister. Can’t wait to share life with y’all’s household. Welcome to the nuttiest household round. [link in bio to hear us tell the story]

A put up shared by Willie Robertson (@realwilliebosshog) on

His brother, Jase Robertson, shared a extra private and individualized second along with his newfound sibling, additionally noting “God is nice.” In brief,

View this put up on Instagram

Yep, I’ve a sister. And she or he’s superior. Hearken to how my brothers and I came upon by clicking hyperlink in my bio. God is nice!

A put up shared by Jase Robertson (@realjaseduckman) on

In the course of the “Unashamed” forged, the household revealed how Phil Robertson decided it was a 99.5% match, additionally sharing that the information broke over a telephone name. Robertson additionally addressed the affair that led to the conception of his daughter, noting he feels he realized a “priceless lesson” and that audiences will be capable of actually meet his daughter quickly. The brothers additionally talked having a right away feeling of “nicely I like her,” additionally noting it in all probability can be a bizarre feeling to immediately study you’re a part of the Duck Dynasty clan, of all households.

The Duck Dynasty household has been well-known for years now, springing to prominence when the A&E sequence of the identical title hit that community in 2012. It ended up working for 11 seasons, by the 2016-2017 TV season, with about two cycles airing annually. Since then, a number of spinoffs have aired and as well as many family members are nonetheless lively on social media and in popular culture.

So, you would need to think about going from anonymity to changing into a part of the Duck Dynasty household can be a little bit of a shock, however a minimum of it appears everyone seems to be making the try to attempt to get alongside.


Up Subsequent

How Willie Robertson Feels About Duck Dynasty Ending

    • Jessica RawdenJessica Rawden
      View Profile

      Wonderful Race & High Chef superfan with a pinch of Disney fairy mud thrown in. In the event you’ve created a rom-com I’ve in all probability watched it.

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment