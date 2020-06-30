How The Flash’s Storytelling Will Change Up Yet Again For Season 7

Go away a Remark
The Flash Season 6 noticed some much-needed modifications in its storytelling. Sometimes, the Scarlet Speedster would face off in opposition to one large unhealthy per season, however Eric Wallace, who took over showrunner duties from Todd Helbing for Season 6, shook issues up a bit (in a great way). He introduced the brand new “Graphic Novel” format that mainly meant the season was cut up between two storylines that every featured a significant villain. With The Flash Season 7, Wallace revealed how the storytelling format will change up but once more.
The Flash capped off Season 6 with an unintended finale that noticed Eva McCulloch wining a battle in opposition to Crew Flash whereas Candice Patton’s Iris disappeared utterly contained in the mirror world. Viewers have been meant to study what occurred with Iris within the very subsequent episode, but it surely by no means made it to air because of Hollywood-wide manufacturing shutdowns in March. Having the season finish three episodes shy of its authentic finale left issues up within the air, and Eric Wallace relayed to TVLine what these modifications means for Season 7. Right here’s what he mentioned:
As a result of that is The Flash, there’s an enormous twist on the finish of each season, and that twist is now sort of coming in the midst of the [start of the] season. And that has actually affected our storytelling for all of Season 7.
After all, getting a significant twist three episodes into Season 7 is probably not so typical for The Flash, however I’m actually to seek out out precisely how the repurposed Season 6 ending will find yourself impacting “all of Season 7.” It might make for the strongest season of the present creatively, relying on what goes down. That mentioned, I can solely hope that Iris is out of the mirror world earlier than the primary standalone Season 7 Graphic Novel arc actually will get going.
Season 6 launched Bloodwork and Eva, aka Mirror Mistress, as the large bads of the season, with sprinkles of Reverse-Flash thrown in for good measure. Bloodwork wreaked havoc on Barry and Co. in “Graphic Novel No. 1,” whereas Eva’s plot would have completed off “Graphic Novel No. 2” had Season 6 closed out as deliberate. Given the sudden changes being made to The Flash Season 7, the graphic novel format may even be impacted. Right here’s how Eric Wallace put it:
There are going to be extra Graphic Novels subsequent yr, however they’re not going to be damaged up in the way in which I feel people count on.
This might imply a number of issues. Followers would seemingly count on the identical sort of 1-2 punch that Season 6 delivered, however maybe Season 7’s main arcs will bleed into one another in sure methods. That may make sense if Eric Wallace and the artistic crew plan so as to add multiple or two different Graphic Novel tales. Both means, the showrunner is aiming to attempt one thing followers gained’t see coming, and I’m prepared for Season 7 to get right here already!
Regardless of the manufacturing shutdown, The Flash showrunner beforehand mentioned that he was “relieved” that it not less than allowed Season 6 to finish on a cliffhanger. The shortened season unintentionally gave him and the writers the chance to think about and ship one thing totally different for Season 7.
On high of easily transitioning from the already written finish of Season 6 into Season 7 correct, Eric Wallace may even have to determine how you can deal with Ralph Dibny’s storyline. Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash in the course of the offseason for racist, misogynist, and homophobic tweets. Nonetheless, there’s no phrase but on whether or not Sawyer’s character will probably be dropped from the present utterly, or if he’ll be recast.
With modifications on the way in which, The Flash Season 7 is scheduled to premiere in January 2021. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, be sure you take a look at our 2020 summer season TV premiere information for extra on what to look at.
Add Comment