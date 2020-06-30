How The Flash’s Storytelling Will Change Up Yet Again For Season 7

After all, getting a significant twist three episodes into Season 7 is probably not so typical for The Flash, however I’m actually to seek out out precisely how the repurposed Season 6 ending will find yourself impacting “all of Season 7.” It might make for the strongest season of the present creatively, relying on what goes down. That mentioned, I can solely hope that Iris is out of the mirror world earlier than the primary standalone Season 7 Graphic Novel arc actually will get going.