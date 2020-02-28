How The Ghostbusters Franchise Paid Respect To Star Harold Ramis On Anniversary Of His Death

Actor Harold Ramis handed away on February 24, 2014 on the age of 69. The actor, comic, author, director and producer left his stamp on a couple of Hollywood basic, however he’s most likely greatest referred to as one of many stars and co-writers of Ivan Reitman’s 1984 movie Ghostbusters. So on the anniversary of Harold Ramis’ loss of life, and with a brand new Ghostbusters film on the best way, the franchise paid its respects to the person behind Dr. Egon Spengler. Have a look: