How The Good Doctor’s Deadly Finale Did In The Ratings

The Good Physician teased that its Season Three finale would kill off a serious character. Did all the hype surrounding the lethal twist repay for the medical drama within the scores? The Good Physician break up the deadly finale into two elements, and this previous Monday (March 30), the second half bowed. Did lots of people tune in to search out out who bought killed off? Sure, they did certainly.
In truth, the hype main as much as the lethal twist paid off large time. The Good Physician’s Season Three finale had its highest Dwell+Similar Day viewership since March of final yr, per Selection. What does that data appear to be in exhausting numbers?
The Season Three finale garnered 7.6 million viewers and scored a 1.1 score within the networks’ much-coveted 18-49 demo. These numbers gave Half 2 a 12% enhance over Half 1. Since The Good Physician’s earlier episode set-up the lethal twist that spared Claire and Lim, it is smart that anticipation would have surged for the second half.
Who did viewers tune in to study The Good Physician had determined to kill off within the Season Three finale? Sequence showrunner, David Shore, defined that the twist was a part of the “horrible choices” that should be made when making a TV present. In the tip, these robust calls led to Nicholas Gonzalez’s Dr. Neil Melendez departing the medical drama.
Melendez succumbed to the inner accidents he suffered from the earthquake within the second half of the Season Three finale. Nicholas Gonzalez has since mirrored on his exit from the collection, saying it was robust for it really feel “adequate.” Gonzalez was an authentic forged member, who had been part of The Good Physician for the reason that first episode. So, this was an enormous loss for long-time followers of The Good Physician.
Following the Season Three finale, it was revealed that Nicholas Gonzalez wouldn’t be the one change to the forged when it returns for Season 4. Jasika Nicole, who has performed Dr. Carly Lever, for the reason that first season won’t be again as a collection common when The Good Physician resumes.
Carly had been in a relationship with Shaun throughout Season 3, solely to break-up with him after she realized the depth of his emotions for Lea. Talking of, Lea and Shaun did find yourself making big strides ahead of their relationship within the Season Three finale. So, viewers tuning in to search out out who would die additionally noticed that relationship make a flip from a dire place.
In the tip, The Good Physician benefited from one thing that has, arguably, helped many different reveals within the scores. A lethal twist particularly works to convey again viewers who could not have tuned in for some time. They’re acquainted sufficient with the characters to be curious and devastated when every thing goes down.
Hopefully, lethal finales don’t turn into an excessive amount of of a development. The Good Physician will return for Season Four on ABC at a future date. For now, you possibly can attempt to salve your damaged coronary heart with this spring’s premieres.
