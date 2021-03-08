How the Grammys Will Work: Executive Producer Ben Winston Explains

With regards to Zoom backgrounds, Grammy Awards government producer Ben Winston has one which’s robust to beat. Together with the requisite images and tchotchkes, there’s a chunk of a bridge from David Letterman’s outdated set, an autographed album cowl with a (sadly illegible) inscription by his former roommate, Harry Types, and … is that really a puppet of himself? Six of Winston’s prime crew members, who’re additionally on the name, instantly chime in with laughter and jovial mocking in a cacophony of American and British accents.

“Sure, I’ve a muppet of myself,” Winston confesses. “Though I’m unsure that’s one thing to brag about, to be trustworthy.”

“I believe it’s!” says co-executive producer Jesse Collins, a Grammy and Oscars veteran who has loads to brag about himself, having produced the Weeknd’s Tremendous Bowl present simply weeks earlier than.

The crew’s palpable digital chemistry is the results of months spent planning a very unprecedented occasion. It’s simply the second time since 1979 that anybody besides titan Ken Ehrlich has helmed the Grammys, and Winston, the government producer of “The Late Late Present With James Corden,” spent almost 4 months fastidiously deciding on the crew to assist steer the ship. “The concept that Ken ran this present for 40 years is such an unbelievable achievement,” Winston says in his crisp British accent, “as a result of now, sitting in that seat, I believe this job is just too huge for anyone individual. So I spent the first few months going, ‘Who’s the better of the finest at what they do?’”

Becoming a member of Winston (pictured above with Cardi B in 2019) and Collins on the present and the name are veterans of Grammys, Oscars, AMAs, CMAs and an alphabet soup of different awards reveals: co-executive producer Raj Kapoor, expertise producer Patrick Menton, and producers Josie Cliff, David Wild and Fatima Robinson. Equally important however not current are first-time Grammy director Hamish Hamilton, manufacturing designer Misty Buckley, producers Eric Cook dinner and Carly Shackleton, and others. And but, attributable to the pandemic, “none of us have labored in the similar room,” Cliff sighs. “Now we have very, very lengthy Zooms.”

Aside from the variety of performers — Types, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, BTS, Billie Eilish and Publish Malone are amongst the 22 acts set to carry out “in and round” the Los Angeles Conference Middle — little else will really feel like the Grammys of yore. (Selection didn’t ask Winston or the present crew about the controversial and puzzling exclusion of the Weeknd from the listing of 2021 Grammy nominees, as they weren’t concerned in that call.) For one factor, some performances will likely be pre-recorded; for one more, the present is happening a number of weeks later than typical, postponed from Jan. 31 to March 14 attributable to a since-diminished native spike in coronavirus circumstances. And whereas honorees will collect in the similar location, there will likely be 4 phases, every arrange in the spherical with a small variety of performers, nominees and company grouped round it. A fifth stage will likely be for presenters.

“The performers and nominees are one another’s viewers,” Winston says, “so it’s a room of unbelievable musicians, all safely distanced from one another, and each 45 minutes a brand new 4 teams are available in and the [previous] 4 exit.”

Winston declined to disclose what number of performances had been pre-recorded — “You’re going to should work out on the night time what’s and what isn’t reside” — however, in an effort to maintain a way of group, all of them came about at the conference middle.

“One in every of our mandates was that [performers] have to return to us and be a part of our crew and movie in L.A.,” Kapoor says. “We’re not interested by doing a present that’s disconnected. There’s a bodily presence to it, of individuals performing reside for the digital camera and being in a single location. Different reveals could have used music movies and digital actuality and stuff, however ours is definitely primarily based in Los Angeles, the place we often have a good time the Grammys. It could be performed otherwise, nevertheless it undoubtedly looks like persons are coming collectively to make this present.”

Requested for a theme, Collins replies, “Neighborhood — the music business coming collectively and standing tall and doing what music does: carry us all collectively, no matter what’s occurring in the world.”

Inspiring phrases, however simply think about making an attempt to create “Music’s Greatest Night time™” for the first time in your life — with a pandemic thrown in lengthy after you’d signed the contract. But Winston says being a beginner is, in some ways, a bonus.

“For me, it’s a clean sheet of paper. I are available in and go” — he claps — “’Overlook every thing that’s been performed earlier than. Now we have 25 of the biggest artists in the world, the biggest manufacturing crew I can presumably put collectively, a tremendous venue and a three-and-a-half-hour slot on the No. 1 community in America: How can we make this unbelievable?’”

Unimaginable — and COVID-protocol compliant. Menton reels off a few of the necessities: “Everyone seems to be examined each 48 hours; everybody has to put on PPE or face shields; there’s no consuming and consuming; all of us have to remain six to eight toes away from one another; there’s no shouting; there’s pipe and draping in the hallways to verify there’s one-way visitors,” he says, pausing for breath. “We’ve spent numerous hours ensuring that security is the No. 1 precedence.”

“Nevertheless,” Winston chimes in, “I don’t suppose the viewer at dwelling will really feel like they’re watching a COVID[-era] present,” which isn’t to say that present occasions won’t be mirrored in the ceremony. Each the performers and the host, “Day by day Present” veteran Trevor Noah, will “do a number of that job for us,” he says. Particulars are below wraps, however Robinson does reveal that “we’ve a extremely nice social justice-[themed] efficiency with Lil Child.”

The present will even honor music venues which have been flattened by the pandemic. As Winston reveals: “Venues are such an integral a part of the music group, so this 12 months the majority of the awards will likely be given out by individuals who work in these venues — bartenders, safety, door folks.” Venues receiving the honor embrace the Apollo in New York, the Station Inn in Nashville and the Troubadour and Lodge Café in L.A.

That considerate response to a tragic scenario appears indicative of the spirit Winston’s crew has tried to carry to reimagining the Grammy Awards. Wild says, “It jogs my memory of the present that introduced me into tv — the ‘Tribute to Heroes’ [benefit concert] after 9/11, when the problem was, ‘How the hell can we reply to this second?’ In a number of days, we got here along with a template that allowed us to placed on a present that might do some good, elevate spirits and, in that case, increase cash. I really feel like this present and virtually each present that each one of us have labored on over the previous 12 months has that very same actual sense of mission.”

Earlier than issues get too idealistic, Winston brings a chilly bathe. “Since we’re speaking to Selection, I hope the story the subsequent day gained’t be ‘Rankings Down by 40%!’” he thunders in a banner-headline tone, “as a result of they are going to be.” He lists a number of latest awards reveals which have seen their numbers plummet. “Everyone knows that tv is altering, and I believe [the Grammys’] streaming numbers, digital engagement and viewing on-line will likely be up, and people eyes matter to me simply as a lot as the demo of the community.”

As the name winds down and folks log off, Winston says to Robinson, “Fatima, have we ever met in a room collectively?” She shakes her head. “That’s bonkers,” he says. “I really feel like we all know one another so properly.”

She says, smiling, “I look so significantly better in individual.” As the crew members chortle, she provides: “And after we meet, Ben, I’m gonna hug you. I don’t care what the COVID police say.”