How The Invisible Man Devised Adrian Griffin’s Special Suit

Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man was designed as a through-and-through modernization of the Common Traditional Monster, and that’s seen by the movie not solely through the zeitgeist-fueled plot, but in addition within the design and story of the titular villain. Whereas the unique H.G. Wells novel and James Whale-directed adaption famously went the serum route – using a chemical that might make an individual invisible, but in addition drive them insane – the 2020 model opted for a brand new take, and delivered a improbable thought by having the already-psychotic Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) invent a sophisticated swimsuit that might create the specified phantasm.
The method fascinated me once I had the prospect to see the movie on the large display again in February (bear in mind seeing films on the large display?), so once I had the chance to interview Leigh Whannell and producer Jason Blum final week upfront of the film’s residence video launch I felt compelled to ask him about it. To study concerning the author/director’s method to the invisible swimsuit in The Invisible Man, hit play on the video beneath.
Within the new model of The Invisible Man, Adrian Griffin isn’t launched as a chemist, however as an alternative a genius within the area of optics. His breakthroughs have made him a rich and highly effective man, however he retains his biggest invention to himself. Whereas the expertise isn’t particularly spelled out within the movie, the concept is that Adrian has created a swimsuit that’s solely lined in a sequence of cameras and projectors that work in tandem concurrently. The former seize photographs of the world round him, and the latter hides his type in a camouflage made from these photographs.
Going again to the beginning of the writing the script, Leigh Whannell defined that he didn’t exactly know what he needed to do with the invisibility course of, however he did know what he didn’t wish to do. Quite than observe within the custom of the unique Invisible Man or Paul Verhoeven’s Hole Man, the author/director knew that he didn’t wish to go the chemical route, and as an alternative knew that expertise was the best way to go:
I did not precisely know once I began writing what the invisibility can be but, however I knew I needed it to be one thing primarily based in tech. I did not need it to be the potion, or the serum, you already know – the serum that you simply inject. I used to be like, ‘No serums, no potions.’ And so I simply began wanting into ways in which invisibility may very well be achieved utilizing tech and landed on the swimsuit.
What he finally created is improbable for 3 causes. First, it’s a logical design, and it doesn’t require the viewers to make an enormous leap in believing its performance. Secondly, it appears to be like extremely cool, significantly when Elisabeth Moss’ Cecilia exposes its golf ball-like texture with the can of paint. Thirdly, and most significantly, it’s a case the place type follows perform, and you’ll perceive the way it works with out having a personality clarify it with a hefty exposition dump.
Following up on Leigh Whannell’s reply, I particularly highlighted that final attribute, and along with agreeing with the sentiment, the author/director expressed a little bit of confusion when it got here to movie critics who didn’t fairly get it:
I assumed it was sort of self-explanatory. I’ve seen a number of evaluations saying like, ‘Uh, properly how does this factor work?’ And I am like, properly, ‘It is basically all cameras.’ The complete factor is made out of cameras and so they undertaking photographs similtaneously it’s recording photographs. There isn’t any massive speech. It is humorous, there was no actual alternative to have somebody do this, and for those who did shove it in there most likely would have been a bit hackneyed. So I simply tried to let the visuals inform the story.
It’s an method that works, and The Invisible Man is certainly made higher by the truth that it doesn’t characteristic a scene the place Adrian menacingly tells Cecilia all about his particular invention and the way it works. To borrow Leigh Whannell’s phrase, not solely would which have been hackneyed, however it additionally would have accomplished a brilliant efficient job trampling pacing and pressure – no matter the place it could have appeared.
The invisibility swimsuit is one in every of many glorious concepts employed by a superb film, and followers in all places can now benefit from the movie advert infinitum within the comforts of their very own residence. Whereas The Invisible Man has been obtainable on digital for a couple of weeks now, the movie is now additionally out on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD.
