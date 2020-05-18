How The Lighthouse Director Feels About People Getting Really Into The Movie During Quarantine

Actually, tensions grew so sizzling on set that Robert Pattinson stated he was near punching Robert Eggers within the face, significantly throughout one scene. In that scene, Pattinson’s character is strolling throughout the seaside, and the actor needed to be sprayed by water from a hose, which took a number of takes. Pattinson thought it was some form of torture. On the flip aspect, Eggers stated he had no thought Pattinson wished to do this.