How The Little Mermaid’s Ursula went from Joan Collins lookalike to a drag queen

Everybody loves a villain. All of us love to hate the outrageous characters and Disney baddies aren’t any completely different – significantly humorous and sassy Ursula, the ocean witch in The Little Mermaid.

The 1989 Disney animation, about mermaid Ariel, who provides up her voice for a likelihood to stroll amongst people on land, is without doubt one of the studio’s greatest hits. The movie is usually cited because the movie that pushed Disney animation out of a unhealthy patch again on monitor into a renaissance.

The Oscar profitable movie gave us a singing crab, a unvoiced mermaid and the most effective villains – Ursula, the very girl who steals Ariel’s voice.

Whereas everyone knows Ursula is an octopus (regardless of having six tentacles due to a tight funds) she began life in a very completely different state.

Her origin story will get a retelling in new documentary Howard on Disney+ seventh August.

The documentary primarily tells the untold story of Howard Ashman, the lyricist that wrote the lyrics for The Little Mermaid, Magnificence and the Beast and Aladdin earlier than he misplaced his battle in opposition to AIDs aged 40 – dying earlier than he might see the Magnificence and the Beast smash information and win on the Oscars.

His affect is evident although, from the songs he wrote, together with Ursula’s large quantity. However Ashman additionally made clear design and story selections properly past a lyricist’s remit that gave us the enduring characters we proceed to love as we speak.

Future Lion King co-director Rob Minkoff, animator on The Little Mermaid, explains in Howard how he had give you a number of designs for the ocean witch when Ashman visited.

“I used to be designing Ursula,” he mentioned. “Within the script, she was described as a Joan Collinsesque character so all of the designs have been a very skinny, excessive cheek-boned girl with black hair – a type of punk biker mumma. She was actually freaky.”

Disney Animation

One of many designs on the board stood out to Ashman – and he immediately recognised the place the inspiration had come from.

“I did a design primarily based on Divine [drag queen] and that design was placed on a board with different designs. When Howard Ashman got here in to have a look at the designs he zeroed in on that one.”

Disney/Getty

Divine was a well-known drag queen on the time. The Baltimore-born Queen had starred within the 1988 Hairspray as Edna.

Ashman knew of Divine and her stage presence and Ursula was born – a bigger than life, campy, gravelly-toned octopus.

Pat Carroll, who voiced the witch, was informed to emulate the identical low growls that Divine was identified for too whereas including her personal flare.

Disney Animation

For those who see Ursula alongside Divine the similarity is evident – her extensive smile, the hair and the best way she holds herself. Whenever you see Divine in motion, the echoes of her actions and character additionally develop into clear.

The ultimate design for Ursula was a end result of labor over 4 years (beginning in 1985) with a number of animators and character designers working collectively, together with Frozen co-director Chris Buck and animator Glen Keane.

Ashman’s affect can be clear as Ursula went from a tall Joan Collins lookalike to the half-octopus model of Divine the drag queen. Minkoff and the group have additionally described her as a “Miami Seashore matron”.

Enjoyable reality, Ursula additionally went by a few different designs together with a manta ray, and a pufferfish. In accordance to Disney’s Animation Analysis Library, Dan Haskett, who designed Ariel and Belle in Magnificence and the Beast, drew up some early seems to be which have been truly impressed by singer Patti LaBelle with fin like hair.

Among the early seems to be have been too glamorous for the villain which was a no-no because the group knew she would have to remodel into the gorgeous Vanessa to tempt Eric – they wanted the distinction.

Disney

Lastly, she grew to become the octopus determine we all know and love after storyboard artist, Matthew O’Callaghan, got here up with the thought. Roy Disney had the thought to take footage of an octopus from the outdated Disney nature movie Mysteries of the Deep (1959) as inspiration.

The completed animation you see within the movie was a end result of all this work, and Filipino-Japanese-American animator Ruben Aquino’s work. The animator was reassigned Ursula and did about 98 per cent of what you see on display screen primarily based off the designs and drawings.

Ashman additionally talks about his love of writing music for the villain within the documentary.

“All people would quite write for Captain Hook than Peter Pan, they’re should extra enjoyable I don’t know why,” he mentioned. “I see her tune as a comedy quantity and a character quantity.”

He explains how whereas Ariel has no thought who the Sea Witch is when Ursula begins to sing she positively does after the rousing Poor Unlucky Soul tune – higher than that, she’s additionally signed over her voice establishing the remainder of the story.

