How the Love Island: Australia prize is different to the UK series

Love Island: Australia season one kicks off tonight (June 15) on ITV2, with 10 attractive singletons heading to a villa in Mallorca for an opportunity to discover love.

Like the UK series, the Love Island: Australia islanders will couple up, dump one another and participate in varied challenges.

However aside from getting to lie in the solar half bare and stay in a luxurious villa for a number of weeks, what’s in it for the contestants?

The UK series is recognized for some in a single day success tales, with a shared £50ok up for grabs for the profitable couple and the contestants occurring to earn much more after the present.

So, is the prize cash the similar for the Aussie contestants?

Right here’s all the pieces we all know…

How a lot do the Love Island champs win on Love Island: Australia?

The Islanders could possibly be in with an opportunity of profitable a whopping AUD $50,000, which is equal to simply over £27,000.

To final in the villa every contestant should couple up with one other Islander, whether or not it’s for love, friendship or cash.

Every week, viewers will see Islanders dumped from the villa both by a recoupling, public vote or vote from the different islanders.

And in the ultimate week, this shall be determined solely by the public who will select their fave couple to obtain the money prize.

How is the Love Island money prize break up?

Whereas the winners will get AUD $50,000, it’s down to one in all the contestants to resolve whether or not they’ll steal the prize for themselves or share it with their different half (fortunately most do, so there shouldn’t be any tears… however then once more this is Love Island!)

How a lot are Love Island contestants paid?

The Love Island: Australia contestants are mentioned to be paid a one-off payment forward of the present, in addition to another bills following filming for the series.

In accordance to The Day by day Mail Australia – who beforehand obtained a duplicate of the contestants’ contract – the islanders are paid a “one-off payment of AUD $250” for filming actions earlier than departing Australia for Spain.

Upon their arrival in the villa, contestants are then paid “a payment of $500 per week” till they’re eradicated.

How a lot do islanders earn after the present?

Like the UK series – which noticed final yr’s winner Amber Rose Gill bag a clothes deal reportedly value £1 million – there is loads of potential for contestants to forge a profitable profession from public appearances, offers and so forth.

The aforementioned contract acknowledged Love Island: Australia stars are paid further charges for TV or radio commercials, in-store or occasion appearances, print promoting, digital weblog posts or digital promoting starting from $200 – $3000.

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on 15th June. To search out out what else is on, try our TV Information.