How The Masked Singer Fans Got One Kitty Clue Totally Wrong

Go away a Remark
Warning! The following comprises spoilers concerning The Masked Singer Season 3’s quarterfinals. Learn at your individual threat!
The Masked Singer has unmasked its newest contestant, and surprisingly, there have been really a number of viewers shocked. That will have one thing to do with the truth that one of many clues folks grabbed on to was not really a clue in any respect, however a misdirect that led some sleuths in a drastically totally different path with their guesses.
Those who have been actually thrown off by the reveal of Jackie Evancho seemingly had one clue to thank: the Kitty’s eyes. Evancho advised TVLine that the eyes of her costume had completely nothing to do together with her character, and elaborated:
No, that was simply a part of the costume that had completely nothing to do with the clues. And it was so humorous, watching everybody go, ‘However the two-colored eyes! The two-colored eyes!’ And I’m simply considering to myself, ‘That has nothing to do with it.’
The eyes have been an enormous misdirect, although in Kitty and The Masked Singer‘s protection, neither alleged that it was ever a clue to start with. Up to now, costumes have had some ties to the contestants that donned them, which can be why so many have been trying to find a connection between Kitty’s in a different way coloured eyes and one other Hollywood movie star with heterochromia. Now some might really feel just like the Ken Jeong of the fandom, greedy at straws and guessing primarily based on the tiniest of particulars.
In hindsight, that will have been silly for a lot of (myself included) to imagine. Season Three of The Masked Singer alone has already had affirmation from Nick Carter that he was initially supposed to be the season’s Turtle, however needed to move on the chance. The costume might have initially been designed for him, and now there’s another person beneath it that has solely a bit to do with the Backstreet Boys.
With the Kitty, maybe the costume was impressed by one other movie star, comparable to Kate Bosworth. That was a well-liked alternative given her heterochromia matches that of The Masked Singer‘s Kitty, however now evidently might have been too apparent of a misdirect. Given the reasonably apparent clues this present has dropped previously, nevertheless, I can completely see why some folks have been fooled into considering the present would put such an enormous clue in plain sight. Maybe going ahead, we should always all be a bit extra leery about judging these costumes!
The Masked Singer airs on Fox Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. in the summertime TV lineup. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend because the singing competitors continues and, as all the time, stick with us for all the newest information taking place on the planet of tv and films.
Add Comment