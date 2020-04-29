How The Matrix’s Joe Pantoliano Defends Cypher’s Betrayal

Go away a Remark
What makes a hero or a villain within the eyes of the world? It’s seemingly a neater query to reply in fictional contexts, comparable to The Matrix and the function of Joe Pantoliano’s notorious “traitor” Cypher. However while you re-examine such an idea in a special mild, morality is not so black and white, as demonstrated within the actor’s current protection of his character’s actions.
On the latest episode of CinemaBlend’s ReelBlend podcast, Joe Pantoliano discusses a variety of topics, like how he felt Dangerous Boys For Life was the perfect of the bunch. And a kind of topics was the next argument in assist of Cypher’s actions in 1999’s mind-blowing sci-fi basic from the Wachowski siblings:
I at all times have arguments with followers of that film as a result of they have a look at Cypher and so they say ‘You have been a traitor.’ And I, being years in present enterprise and having to dissect and having liberal imaginative and prescient of the character I’m portraying, I’m at all times arguing on his behalf. On Cypher’s behalf. Like, who wouldn’t take that deal? If you got a possibility and a selection and then you definitely determined you made the mistaken selection. You are taking the crimson capsule, the lady that you just love is in love with any individual else. You’ve gone via six or seven ‘Ones;’ Neo is simply one other man that’s gonna get his ass killed. And he’s going, ‘I’ve made a horrible mistake! Ignorance IS bliss. Why shouldn’t I’m going to again to a world and choose the particular person I wish to be. Decide the profession I wish to have and don’t have any reminiscence. I’d betray anyone, I’d kill anyone.’
Contemplating the state of affairs, it is a suggestion some would most likely discover more durable to refuse than they’d admit: to collaborate together with your supposed enemy within the title of private consolation. The Matrix units it up so completely, as we watch Joe Pantoliano ponder his existence, talk about the supply, and even title his phrases in a single memorable scene from the popular culture landmark:
The Matrix is a narrative about true perception, and the facility that religion carries when taking up an epic quest. The idea of “The One” isn’t simply purchased into by anybody, and Neo himself resides proof. For a great portion of The Wachowski’s calling card, Keanu Reeves’ protagonist is coping with his personal disaster of religion, and he finally buys into his function because the savior of the human race.
Once you actually have a look at it, Joe Pantoliano’s Cypher is doing the identical factor. The large distinction is that whereas Mr. Anderson/Neo is new to this enterprise with “The One,” as Pantoliano himself identified to the ReelBlend hosts, that is roughly the sixth or seventh run in he’s had with the savior concept. The man is bored with the battle, and he actually desires to only sit back with a steak as his performing profession takes off.
Cypher’s actions within the lengthy view, The Matrix historical past can simply write him off as a traitor. However while you nail it right down to a person stage, Cypher wasn’t performing as a revolutionary placing a blow for Agent Smith and the hive thoughts operating the machine world. He was trying to finish the conflict in a method that would set him up for all times. He’s a villain that doesn’t even see himself as a baddie, and ultimately, these are probably the most intriguing antagonists of all.
You’ll be able to hear extra of the dialog with Mr. Pantoliano, courtesy of the most recent episode of ReelBlend, included under:
Was Cypher a villain and a traitor? The jury’s truthfully nonetheless out, and almost certainly folks will nonetheless vote sure; and that’s due to the data now we have of how The Matrix shakes out. After all, if Lana Wachowski decides to simply accept Joe Pantoliano’s supply to return as Cypher within the at present paused manufacturing of The Matrix 4, we would get much more particulars into why he made this choice that’ll both additional muddy the waters, or nail his ethical compass down even additional.
For now, you possibly can rethink this argument as you (re)watch The Matrix Trilogy, which is at present streaming in its entirety on Netflix.
