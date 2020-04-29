How The Matrix’s Joe Pantoliano Defends Cypher’s Betrayal

I at all times have arguments with followers of that film as a result of they have a look at Cypher and so they say ‘You have been a traitor.’ And I, being years in present enterprise and having to dissect and having liberal imaginative and prescient of the character I’m portraying, I’m at all times arguing on his behalf. On Cypher’s behalf. Like, who wouldn’t take that deal? If you got a possibility and a selection and then you definitely determined you made the mistaken selection. You are taking the crimson capsule, the lady that you just love is in love with any individual else. You’ve gone via six or seven ‘Ones;’ Neo is simply one other man that’s gonna get his ass killed. And he’s going, ‘I’ve made a horrible mistake! Ignorance IS bliss. Why shouldn’t I’m going to again to a world and choose the particular person I wish to be. Decide the profession I wish to have and don’t have any reminiscence. I’d betray anyone, I’d kill anyone.’