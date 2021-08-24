How the most beautiful girl in the world looks 16 years after her iconic photo

Thylane Blondeu was named the most beautiful girl in the world when she was four years old (Photo: IG / @thylaneblondeau)

Thylane Blondeau was named the cutest girl in the world in 2005, when he was only four years old. During his adolescence, at the age of 17, he once again swept placing himself as the most beautiful face, a ranking organized by TC Candler.

“I just can’t believe it. Many thanks to TC Candler and all the people who voted. I never thought I was number one! I am grateful to all of you ”, expressed the young model on her Instagram account.

Blondeau has participated in different catwalks positioning herself as a recognized model (Photo: IG / @thylaneblondeau)

Footballer’s daughter Patrick Blondeau and the designer Veronika LoubrAnd, Thylane dabbled in the world of fashion and even founded her own clothing brand. In addition, she has participated in different catwalks, positioning herself as a recognized model.

Ambassador of important brands such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Lacoste. In addition, she became an ambassador for L’Oréal, a prominent hair products firm.

Blondeau ventured into the world of fashion and even founded her own clothing brand (Photo: IG / @thylaneblondeu)

Blondeau has 4.3 million followers on Instagram, a social network in which she is accustomed Share photos with looks that surprise more than one Internet user. In a bathing suit or wearing sportswear, the model also often posts images with her loved ones, including her boyfriend Ben Attal.

It was precisely next to this young man that Thylane was caught vacationing on a French beach. Wearing a blue two-piece bathing suit and her hair in a ponytail, the model dove into clear water and enjoyed wearing the sunglasses.

It should be remembered that since she was little, her performance has always been controversial. At age 10 he made a production of photos of girls dressed as women. Sequin dresses, stiletto sneakers, plenty of makeup and poses as if she were an adult, sparked a scandal with the daring publication of the magazine Vogue Paris.

Blondeau was featured in other Teen Vogue editorials, as well as on the cover of Jalouse magazine (Photo: IG / @thylaneblondeau)

The controversy was such that it even escalated to the political sphere, as British Prime Minister David Cameron called a meeting with the Christian organization Mothers’ Union to take measures against the objectification of children in advertising and the media.

Subsequently, Blondeau participated in other editorials of Teen Vogue, as well as on the cover of Jalouse magazine. At the age of 12, the young woman made a photo session for the publication and again staged the controversy in relation to the age of the models. Although the ideal assumes that they are over 18 years old, the trend in the world of fashion is that they are getting younger and younger.

For example, Marc Jacobs summoned Dakota Fanning to campaign for his Oh Lala fragrance. But due to the poses that the actress had in the photos, the Advertising Standards Authority (British Advertising Regulation Office) censored this ad and withdrew the campaign as provocative as it had minors.

Her mother, Veronika Loubry, reacted to the photographs by closing the little girl’s Facebook account (Photo: IG / @ThylaneBlondeau)

His mother, Veronika Loubry, reacted to the photographs by closing the little girl’s Facebook account. However, later he supported her in her career as the image of recognized brands.

The young model is used to appearing in the spotlight due to the career that her father, Patrick Blondeau, forged over several years.

In the defensive position, the athlete played in important European clubs, such as Sheffield Wednesday, Girondins de Bordeaux, Olympique de Marseille, Watford FC and US Créteil. In addition, he competed with the French national team on two occasions.

