How the mystery of the “ice man” who had 61 tattoos and was killed more than five thousand years ago was revealed

The mummified body was found by hikers on the Similaun Glacier at an altitude of 3,200 meters in the Ötzal Alps in Italy, 92 meters from the Austrian border. Ötzil, as the iceman was christened, was 1.52 meters tall (Leopold Nekula/Sygma via Getty Images)

When on September 19, 1991, the body was discovered at an altitude of 3,120 meters in the Alps of Ötztalnear the border between Italy and Austria, German mountaineers Helmut y Erika Simon they believed that it was a mountain climber who had disappeared the previous year. The frozen corpse was, if one could say so, in very good condition, half buried in snow and ice.

They had no doubt that the man lying face down, one arm outstretched, was dead. They did not look much or touch anything and hurried down the slope of the finial tip to the mountain refuge to notify the police.

It was already dark when they arrived, so it took until the next day for an Austrian police team to go to the scene by helicopter. One of the officers tried to free the body from the ice with a pneumatic drill, but was unable to. Instead, during the attempt it pierced his left hip and tore part of the clothes.

The recovery of the body took three days. It was Konrad Spindler, director of the Innsbruck Institute for Prehistory, who confirmed that it was an important archaeological find (Leopold Nekula/Sygma via Getty Images)

The rescue of the body took three days, during which, when word of the discovery spread, several curious mountaineers went to the place, some of whom evaded police surveillance and stole some objects that were near the dead man.

Among those who came to browse was the Austrian mountaineer Reinhold Messnerwho was the first to realize that there was something strange there. Near the corpse there was a rustic ax and a wooden bow, objects that no mountaineer would take with them on an excursion. Furthermore, the skin of the corpse was as tanned as leather. He told the members of the rescue team to be careful, that this man was not the mountain climber who disappeared the previous year, but someone much older. He calculated that he might have died hundreds or perhaps thousands of years ago.

Once freed from the ice, the body was transferred to the Innsbruck Forensic Institute in Austria, where Konrad Spindlerdirector of the Institute for Prehistory, confirmed that it was an important archaeological find.

To retrieve Ötzil’s body from its ice prison, scientists had to work patiently not to break it. (Leopold Nekula/Sygma via Getty Images)

He examined and had the body and objects found around it analyzed. The ax was a wedge-shaped metal blade, attached by rope to a curved yewwood handle, and had been cast with beads on all four sides. At first sight she established that could date from the Bronze Age, about 2,000 years BC But a kind of backpack made of tree bark and the bow could be even older. Finally, the Carbon 14 analyzes that were carried out on the bones and tissues in specialized laboratories in Zurich and Oxford, determined that man had lived approximately 5,300 years ago.

Thanks to the low temperatures, it had naturally mummified and was in perfect condition.

Ötzi, as the press baptized him by the Ötztal Alps, was the best naturally preserved mummy in the world.

Soon it would also be discovered that the Iceman – as he was also called – had not died naturally, but was victim of a murder.

Ötzil’s body shortly after being discovered at 3,200 meters. At first they thought it was a mountain climber who disappeared a year earlier. But the body had been there for 5,300 years. (Leopold Nekula/Sygma via Getty Images)

An arrow and a blow

Ötsi was 1.59 meters tall, weighed 50 kilos, he had brown hair and dark brown eyes. Her body was also covered in tattoos.

Examination of the corpse revealed that he had several broken ribs and an arrow had pierced his left lungbut that was not the cause of death, but a head trauma. It was obvious that he had been attacked.

The arrowhead lodged in his left shoulder blade, causing irreversible damage to his arteries and lungs, although it did not kill him. The accumulation of blood in the skullshowed that he had received a strong, fatal blow.

The body discovered by hikers on the glacier was taken to the Innsbruck Forensic Institute (Leopold Nekula/Sygma via Getty Images)

Although it is not possible to know with certainty the nature of the impact, it is probable that the arrow caused a fall in which he hit his head or that, once fallen, His enemies closed in and dealt him the killing blow.

The way the body was found, with the feet crossed and the left arm extended in an unnatural position, also revealed the possibility of an attack.

Anthropologists also found that had died at 45 or 46 years and that he was not in good health, although his physical deterioration was consistent with his age and the period in which he had lived. They discovered that was lactose intolerantwhat had dental caries and that had advanced arthritiswhich must have caused severe pain.

Anthropologists verified that Ötzil died at the age of 45 or 46, was not in good health and had 61 tattoos (Leopold Nekula/Sygma via Getty Images)

The latter could also be an explanation for his 61 tattoos, composed of parallel lines along the knees, ankles, back and other areas related to pain compatible with osteoarthritis. Perhaps it was a healing technique or a healing ritual.

Analysis of the intestines revealed that was omnivorous and that it ate plants, animal proteins, carbohydrates and lipids, in a high-calorie dietnecessary to face the cold temperatures of the high mountains.

He was dressed in a bearskin cap, goatskin pants, and leather and straw shoes, which allowed him to walk on snow until his feet froze. He was armed with a knife, a bow and a copper ax, which obviously did not help him get out of the attack of his enemies. He also carried in his “backpack” two well-worn arrowheads, a coiled string, a flint and pyrite to make sparks, and two species of mushrooms. One of the mushrooms, from birch, has antibacterial properties and must have used it to heal wounds; the other, a tinder fungus, was used to light a fire.

The mummified face of Ötzil. The forensic analysis found that he was lactose intolerant, had tooth decay and advanced arthritis. (Leopold Nekula/Sygma via Getty Images)

a desperate escape

Other tests carried out on Ötzi’s remains provided more details about his life and allowed a high degree of probability to reconstruct his movements before he died: an escape to the heights of the mountain to escape his pursuers.

Thanks to the traces of chemical elements in the bones and teeth, it was known that Ötzi grew up northeast of Bolzanopossibly in the Isarco river valley, and lived as an adult in the Venosta valley.

Also pollen was found on his bodywhich would indicate that died in spring and that his journey was along a trail that climbs up the Señales Valley to an alpine pass west of the Similaun Glacier.

Examination of one hand revealed a partially healed injury, possibly a wound sustained in a fight prior to the one in which he died.

This was Ötzi, the iceman, according to the reconstruction made by science (Patrick Landmann / Getty Images)

The remains of food found in the rectum and the end of the colon of the corpse also had remains of pollen and fir, which allowed Ötzi to be located in a forest at an altitude of 2,500 meters on the mountain, the last place where trees grow. Based on the degree of decomposition of the food, it was established that he was there approximately 33 hours before his death.

Instead, in the mid-colon tract, the iceman had pollen from hops and other trees that only grow at lower altitudes, indicating that it could have descended later until a height of about 1,200 meters between 9 to 12 hours before dying.

There he must have had his first confrontation, because the pollen evidence indicates that he went back up and ate its last meal in a subalpine coniferous forest before continuing up to Tisen Pass, where he was killed.

The finished version of Ötzi the Iceman, complete with a bearskin cap, goatskin coat and leggings, and straw-filled leather sandals. He carried a flint knife on his belt and is depicted with his bronze ax and bow (Patrick Landmann/Getty Images)

DNA analysis of the remains found in the intestines established that the last thing he ate was dried mountain goat and deer meat, cereals and bracken leaves. This would indicate that, at some point in his escape to the heights, Ötzi may have misled his pursuers and may have stopped to eat a good portion of food and perhaps to rest, but that he was discovered again and must have continued fleeing.

He had reached 3,120 meters high when an accurate arrow entered him from behind at the height of the left shoulder blade and knocked him down. He may have died hitting his head on a rock as he fell, or perhaps his pursuers finished him off on the ground as they caught up with him.

There Ötzi remained, naturally mummified by snow and ice, for 5,300 years, until a couple of mountaineers found him.

