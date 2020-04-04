How The Originals’ Sebastian Roché Would Feel About Mikael’s Returning For Legacies

Whether or not or not he ever returns stays to be seen, but it surely most positively received’t be in Season 2. Legacies, like a bunch of different exhibits, shut down manufacturing in mid-March due. Whereas the solid and crew have been unable to complete filming the remaining Season 2 episodes, the sequence wrapped up at the very least one among its main arcs involving Darkish Josie. In fact, the episode ended on a large cliffhanger, so there’s no telling how the storyline will wrap up. Sadly, followers may need to attend so much longer than typical to seek out out.