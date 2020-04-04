How The Originals’ Sebastian Roché Would Feel About Mikael’s Returning For Legacies

Depart a Remark
Sebastian Roché has the excellence of enjoying unhealthy guys on a number of standard supernatural sequence. He performed the angel Balthazar in a number of episodes of Supernatural and portrayed The Vampire Diaries’ villainous Mikael Mikaelson, some of the memorable large bads of the sequence. Naturally, Roché reprised his position in The Vampire Diaries spinoff The Originals and he has some ideas about Mikael presumably returning for Legacies.
Season 2 of Legacies has already seen a personality from The Vampire Diaries days return to wreak havoc. Chris Wooden’s villainous Kai Parker got here again to terrorize the characters after Josie, Lizzie, and Alaric visited the jail world the place he was being held. His return launched a two-episode arc that noticed his plans thwarted as soon as extra. Nevertheless, Kai Parker’s reappearance left the door open for different characters to doubtlessly return. Requested whether or not he would ever return to play Mikael on Legacies, Sebastian Roché appeared up for it. Right here’s what he informed TV Information:
That’ll be as much as Julie [Plec]. I imply, it will [be] enjoyable for Mikael, in fact, to indicate up and go, ‘Hey.’ To point out up and wreak havoc, however I actually do not know.
Make it occur, Julie Plec! Who wouldn’t wish to see Sebastian Roché return as the primary vampire, proper? The actor is implausible at enjoying villains and, provided that Mikael has died and are available again from the useless a number of occasions over at this level, there’s all the time an opportunity for him to return to Mystic Falls with a brand new and venomous plot.
Personally, I wouldn’t thoughts seeing him again with stepson Klaus, whom Mikael had a lethal vendetta in opposition to. In the identical interview, Roché expressed how a lot he loved sharing scenes with Joseph Morgan and I’d be remiss to say that it wouldn’t be good to see them as soon as extra. On the very least, it will be enjoyable to see Mikael work together with Legacies’ Hope.
Whether or not or not he ever returns stays to be seen, but it surely most positively received’t be in Season 2. Legacies, like a bunch of different exhibits, shut down manufacturing in mid-March due. Whereas the solid and crew have been unable to complete filming the remaining Season 2 episodes, the sequence wrapped up at the very least one among its main arcs involving Darkish Josie. In fact, the episode ended on a large cliffhanger, so there’s no telling how the storyline will wrap up. Sadly, followers may need to attend so much longer than typical to seek out out.
Legacies Season 2 is completed for now, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, remember to try our up to date listing of TV exhibits which have been closely impacted by the coronavirus, together with the remaining CW slate of exhibits like Riverdale and Supernatural.
