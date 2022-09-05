How the political scenario will change in Chile after the rejection of the new Constitution

President Gabriel Boric will have to lead the agreement process between the political parties in Chile. REUTERS/Joel Estay DO NOT RESALES DO NOT ARCHIVE

The pieces are moved in Chilean politics after the resounding victory of Rejection. The massive support of the citizens for this option means a breaking point for the government and for all the political partieswho are currently thinking about how to adapt to this new moment of negotiation and social uncertainty.

This weekend the obligatory plebiscite was held in Chile to decide to Approve or Reject the constitutional proposal written by the extinct body of the Constitutional Convention. Although the polls predicted a tight result, this was not the case: 62% of the country leaned towards Rejecting the text while only 38% favored Approving it.

The surprise decision of the citizens hit hard in politics and in the government in general, who did not expect a scenario with such loose support percentages in favor of Rejection. All this scenario left winners and losers, who will have to reformulate their decisions and positions before the next institutional negotiations that are on their way.

Among those who have an advantage after the victory of the Rejection are the center-left and the sectors of the center in general. The political analyst of the Autonomous University, Tomás Duval, told Emol.com what “those who were part of the former Concertación and today were part of the Rejection option, those are the main actors in this result, there is no doubt about that. Looking forward, Democratic Socialism has a greater challenge and the possibility of becoming a articulating axis between the opposition parties, Chile Vamos and the ruling party. There is a very interesting axis that can be capitalized on for that.”

With the victory of the Rejection, the conditions are given for the center to become stronger. “The conditions are in place to start proposing and promoting a center option or to strengthen a political centerbecause the center had been blurred and delimited considerably”, added Duval.

A group of Chileans celebrates the rejection of the proposal for a New Constitution in Valparaiso, Chile (REUTERS / Rodrigo Garrido)

the place of extremes

It is not a good moment for the sectors that show extreme ideas in the country, in them the Communist Party and the Republican Party, and specifically today after Chile decided to reject the constitutional proposal with 62% of the votes. “I think they are isolated. Some parties of the FA (Broad Front) will have to make a self-criticism regarding what happened this Sundaybecause my impression is that the maximalisms, the most extreme or radical positions were left aside in this process and in an overwhelming way”, said Duval.

Isabel Castillo, an academic from the Faculty of Government of the U. de Chile and a COES researcher, expressed the same opinion, stating that “The most maximalist sectors of the left are more challenged, in more institutional terms the Communist Party, and above all the independent sectors. It is possible that, if they remain in a tough position of not self-criticism, they will become a little more isolated, because in fact it is not the position that the President defends.

Gabriel Boric’s cabinet will undergo changes

A new government team

The new political time in Chile will also mean that the government must renew its ministerial work team. Long before the national plebiscite was held, President Boric had already been sounding out this idea due to the successive criticism that La Moneda received due to the treatment of various issues such as the Chilean Mapuche conflict in the south of the country.

The voices of the analysts believe that in order to strengthen the ministerial team it is probable that Boric resorts to characters from the Christian Democracy (DC) as a way to continue with the government program and with the political negotiations of the near future.

In addition, this cabinet change, analysts say, should be deep because it is necessary for the country to understand that the government has understood the message that they wanted to communicate with the victory of the Rejection.

The Chilean parliament will play an important role in seeking consensus after the rejection of the New Constitution (PABLO OVALLE ISASMENDI/AGENCIA U)



The important work of Congress

The political agreement that Chile reaches in the coming days will have to go through the treatment of Parliament. For this reason, it is that in the meeting this Monday between the President of the Lower House, Raúl Soto, and the President of the Senate, Álvaro Elizalde, together with President Boric, the relevance that this body will have from now on was visualized.

According to Elizalde, Boric “He has asked us to develop a dialogue in the National Congress that allows establishing an institutional path to advance in the constituent process”, and that “together with the president of the Chamber we will convene this week all the parties with parliamentary representation, the benches, and we will also listen to other social movements and representatives of civil society, with the aim of promoting a dialogue that allow as soon as possible to transmit certainty to Chile”.

Meanwhile, deputy Soto reiterated his call for a reunification of the parties in Chile “that allows us to lay the foundations for a process of enabling a new roadmap for constitutional change”, and that “that agreement must be rooted in the conversations that will begin in the coming days in the National Congress. We are going to work together, the Chamber of Deputies and the Senatein close coordination and collaboration with the Executive”, added Soto.

KEEP READING:

Why it happened, what is coming and what will happen to the government in Chile after the rejection of the new Constitution

Common sense triumphs: Chileans rejected the new Constitution