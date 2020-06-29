How The Princess And The Frog Actress Feels About Splash Mountain’s Big Rebranding At Disneyland

With an attraction as standard as Splash Mountain, it’s no shock that Disney followers have sturdy opinions concerning the rebranding thought. Some assume it’s an over-reaction, whereas others are demanding it occur straight away. And some individuals are positive to nonetheless have concepts about what it may have been rebranded to. However with plans already underway for the up to date attraction, these concepts are actually moot. And regardless of a few of the negativity, the response to a The Princess and the Frog trip changing Splash Mountain has been principally optimistic.