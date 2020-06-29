How The Princess And The Frog Actress Feels About Splash Mountain’s Big Rebranding At Disneyland

Go away a Remark
After folks began a petition on-line asking for Disneyland and Disney World’s Splash Mountain to be rebranded from Track of the South to The Princess and the Frog, Disney answered pretty shortly, agreeing to just do that. Now, actress Anika Noni Rose is expressing her ideas on the rebranding.
Anika Noni Rose, who performed Tiana within the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog which featured Disney’s first Black princess, spoke a bit about Splash Mountain’s theme change. Right here’s what she stated throughout a clip aired on Good Morning America:
It’s an incredible second to do higher and to have fun one thing that everybody might be pleased with and be glad for… For younger Black kids, it’s, after all, a beautiful and wonderful method to present illustration. For youngsters who do not seem like Tiana, it’s a method to open their eyes. So, it permits these kids, all of them, to fulfill with their widespread denominator, which is the love and heroism that comes with Tiana.
This isn’t the primary time The Princess and the Frog’s Anika Noni Rose has spoken out on a controversial matter. Again in 2018, the actress approached Disney about Ralph Breaks the Web’s depiction of Tiana, noting that they lightened her pores and skin shade and sharpened her nostril. Disney in the end agreed and promised to regulate her look for the film.
Splash Mountain has an advanced historical past at Disneyland that goes again to the 1980s. At the time, Disney wanted to replace Bear Nation and determined to do it with characters from Track of the South. It was initially referred to as Zip-a-Dee River Run, however CEO Michael Eisner modified it to Splash Mountain to match different points of interest like House Mountain.
Whereas Splash Mountain doesn’t embrace essentially the most controversial character from Track of the South — Uncle Remus — and focuses on animal characters like Brer Rabbit, Brer Fox, and Brer Bear, it’s nonetheless tied to the film all the identical.
Track of the South first launched in 1946 and has seen numerous controversy since then. At the time, it obtained excessive acclaim, successful an Oscar for Greatest Authentic Track. Actor James Baskett additionally gained an honorary Oscar for his portrayal as Uncle Remus. However within the a long time which have adopted, up to date audiences have incessantly referred to as out the movie for perpetuating racial stereotypes.
Attributable to this controversy, it hasn’t been launched on VHS or DVD. And when it was introduced that Disney+ would home the studios’ whole library, then-CEO Bob Iger needed to make clear that the corporate wouldn’t be releasing Track of the South, calling the movie “pretty offensive.”
With an attraction as standard as Splash Mountain, it’s no shock that Disney followers have sturdy opinions concerning the rebranding thought. Some assume it’s an over-reaction, whereas others are demanding it occur straight away. And some individuals are positive to nonetheless have concepts about what it may have been rebranded to. However with plans already underway for the up to date attraction, these concepts are actually moot. And regardless of a few of the negativity, the response to a The Princess and the Frog trip changing Splash Mountain has been principally optimistic.
