How the resistance of Ukrainian partisans humiliating Putin’s forces behind Russian lines works

Flames erupting from a Russian air base in Crimea last week. Ukrainian officials said local partisans took part in the attack, which destroyed eight fighter jets. (UGC via AP)

Increasingly, Ukraine is taking the fight against the invading forces of Vladimir Putin to the areas controlled by Russia. And he does it in two ways: through the use of elite military units and the deployment of a clandestine guerrilla network what the ukrainians call partisans.

In the last weeks, partisans took a prominent role in the resistancehelping the Ukrainian army hit Russia increasingly humiliating blows e launching a counteroffensive in the south. The most resounding blow occurred last week, when the partisans participated in a unprecedented attack on a Russian air base in the annexed peninsula of Crimea, as confirmed by Ukrainian officials. The attack destroyed eight fighter jets, affecting Russia’s ability to launch airstrikes in the south of the country.

“The objective is to show the occupants that they are not at home, that they should not settle, that they do not have to sleep peacefully. ”said to New York Times a partisan operating in the Melitopol area identified as Svaroga code name that was given in honor of a Slavic pagan god of fire.

As they told the NOW Svarog and a senior Ukrainian military officer familiar with resistance activities, the Ukrainian army began training partisans in the months leading up to the invasionwhen Russia amassed troops near the borders.

Each operative has a different role to play, the senior official explained: scouting a target, gathering intelligence on a target’s movements, and carrying out an attack. Individual cells are kept separate and unknown to each other, so that a detained partisan does not reveal identities during interrogation.

A civilian training in kyiv in January, a month before Putin launched his invasion (Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)

Operations behind enemy lines are overseen by two entities within the Ukrainian armed forces: the military intelligence serviceknown as HOW, and the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces. An interagency task force oversees the operations of both the intelligence agency and clandestine branches of the Special Operations Forceswhich is known as the Resistance Movement, or Rukh Oporu in ukrainian

Thus, partisans sneak down dark alleys to plant explosives, identify Russian targets for Ukrainian artillery and long-range rockets, blow up railway tracks and they assassinate Ukrainian officials whom they consider to be collaborators with the Russians.

But beyond the success of the attacks, the partisans say that more important is its psychological effect: they send the Russians the signal that they are never safe.

A body of a Russian soldier is seen in the town of Vilkhivka after it was retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (REUTERS/Julia Kochetova)

The partisan codenamed Svarog recounted that in an attack this spring, he and several members of the cell in Melitopol they snuck into the city at night to booby-trap a car in the parking lot of a Russian-controlled police headquarters. The bomb killed one police officer and wounded another.

Last week, his cell booby-trapped his car. Oleg Shostaka Ukrainian who had joined the Russian ruling party United Russia not Melitopol. Shostak was injured in the explosion but survived.

The senior official instead cited a poisoning in the Zaporizhzhia region that killed about 15 Russian soldiers and the sabotage of a grain elevator in the region of Kherson that prevented Russian forces from stealing 60,000 tons of grain.

Smoke rising above the area after a suspected explosion in the town of Mayskoye, in Dzhankoi district, Crimea. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer

Partisans were also behind an explosion on Saturday that disabled a railway bridge connecting the city of Melitopol with Crimea.stopping the supply of military equipment entering the Zaporizhzhia region.

“These partisans are terrifying”, said the official. “But they are frightening only for the occupants.”

Separately, there are also groups that carry out non-violent actions, such as Yellow Ribbonan offshoot that publishes flyers and spray-paints graffiti, told the NOW two partisans operating in southeastern Ukraine.

Insurgent activity is now intensifyingas resistance fighters stealthily attack environments they know deeply and mixing with the local population.

Melitopolthe city in southern Ukraine, it is one of the main centers of resistance. As of Saturday, said the city’s exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov, the partisans had attacked with explosives for seven days in a row.

Keep reading:

The story of the Ukrainian prisoner of war whose social networks were hijacked by the Russians to spread lies

Zelensky called on Ukrainian residents in Crimea to stay away from Russian military facilities.

Alexei Navalny called for tougher sanctions for Putin’s partner oligarchs