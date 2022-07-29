How the rivalry between Azteca and Televisa would have triggered hatred towards Canelo Álvarez (Photo: Joe Camporeale/REUTERS)

The race of Canelo Álvarez is at a critical point, because after losing to Dmitry Bivol by unanimous decision, the following test against Gennady Golovkin could definitively mark his career, especially in case of defeat, something that the president of the World Boxing Council (WBC) himself already mentioned, Mauricio Sulaiman.

After the head of the Council hinted that the career of Saul Alvarez could not resurface as before if he falls against the Kazakh, Sulaimán spoke about the popularity of the Mexican boxer and especially about one of the most controversial issues around him, because he gave his version of why Canelo he is so rejected in his own country.

According to stem of the historical Joseph Sulaimanthe polarity that exists around Canelo Álvarez it is due to personal issues, such as your skin color and partner; but also because of the television station of its beginnings and the rivalry that could exist with Julio Cesar Chavez and his son.

“He is freckled, red-haired, nice, quiet, a fighter and suddenly with a super girlfriend with whom he appears in magazines and at the same time he begins to succeed in boxing,” he began to explain. Sulaiman in interview with Tono de Valdes through his channel Youtubeto later give way to the duel between television stations and with the Chávez family.

“On the other hand, on the other television station (TV Azteca) they are with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and that competition is formed of who will be champion first, if Televisa or TV Azteca. Each one caught media enemies for their association with a certain company “

In this way the president of the CMB described the beginning of hatred towards Saul AlvarezMexican boxer who recently became the first undisputed super middleweight champion and who holds crowns in four different divisions.

Additionally, Sulaimán wanted to emphasize what it represents Canelo today among the population, something that he had never seen in the past with any other boxer and cataloged as the “canelo phenomenon”, because despite its successes and victories, it continues to accumulate detractors.

“The phenomenon of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is incredible, I had never seen something like this, someone who has so many detractors when he tries with win after win. After losing to Mayweather he could have fallen, but ‘Canelo’ matured, he had the strength to come back and conquer the world again”

To support these words, Mauricio recalled the weight rivals that Álvarez has been able to remember in the past and that have catapulted him to the top in a fair way:

“We forget that he has already beaten Miguel Cotto, Golovkin and many champions, surely he is going for the record of beating the most world champions”

In this way he implied that criticism of the Guadalajara has been excessive and tried to catalog Canelo as one of the best Mexican boxers in history, someone who would also have set an example of how to manage his name as a brand and who today has him as one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

Despite these accolades, Sulaiman was emphatic about the risk he took moving up to light heavyweight against Bivol and that they now have him needing to beat Golovkin so as not to jeopardize his legacy as one of the best middleweights and super middleweights in the sport. history.

