How The Rookie Will Keep Its Title As Nathan Fillion’s John Nolan Gets Promoted

Now, I’m wondering what number of characters will nonetheless be calling Nolan a rookie years down the street each time he is moved up the road, and whether or not that will be thought-about shit-talking or not. It definitely would not be good for his fame to be frazzled in the course of a busy scenario and then have to fret a few rival authority determine pulling out schoolyard insults on high of all of it. In any case, I suppose we can’t have to fret about that till fairly a number of years from now, except The Rookie pulls off some main time-jumps.