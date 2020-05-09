How The Rookie’s John Nolan Will Handle The ‘Profound’ Betrayal In Season 2 Finale

Nolan was so desperate to be taught from Armstrong this season, and, as Alexi Hawley mentioned, the 2 had turn into pals as Armstrong mentored the rookie, who was seeking to up his sport so he may turn into a detective. Now the lads must face off, and we’ll have to observe them attempt to take one another down. I imply, it is clear that Armstrong will now be gunning for Nolan, proper? He might have managed to kill Cole, however he has no concept how a lot she might have informed Nolan earlier than biting the mud. And, everyone knows that you must take out anybody who may know your grime when you wanna keep soiled.