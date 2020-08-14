How The Terminator’s Time Travel Works

Final, however not least, there’s that Ontological/Bootstrap Paradox we promised from final week, and this one is the mom of all of them… actually. Kyle Reese is distributed again from the longer term to guard Sarah Connor, as a result of she’s the mom of his pal and savior, John. Nonetheless, since he all the time had a crush on her, and she or he reciprocates, they sleep collectively, which reveals that Kyle is, and all the time will likely be, John’s father. What’s extra, John Connor is aware of this, and has to make sure that this occurs sooner or later; which may very well be a touch at simply why John’s dying in Terminator: Darkish Destiny would have meant within the general scheme of the deliberate trilogy. No Skynet means no Kyle Reese coming again in time; which suggests no John Connor.