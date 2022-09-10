How the titles of the British royal family will change: expectation for the new Princess of Wales and what will happen to the children of Harry and Meghan Markle

the death of the Queen isabel II opened a long period of mourning for the royal family that will last until seven days after his funeral, the date of which has not yet been set, reported the Buckingham Palace. His death also opens a historical sequence that has been meticulously prepared for years within the framework of a plan, baptized as “London Bridge is down”the details of which were regularly reviewed.

To this is added the “Operation Unicorn”provisions planned in the event of the death of the monarch in Scotland, the details of which have not yet been announced.

But his death has also caused the change of title of various members of the royal familyincluding the old Prince of Walesnow King Charles III.

Some titles were automatically changed on the Queen’s death due to the change in the line of succession. However, it details Daily Mail, other titles can only be inherited if they are granted by Carlos.

This is how the titles of the royal family change after the death of Queen Elizabeth II:

Carlos

The new King Carlos III (REUTERS)

Charles, who was Prince of Wales, is now King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He is also King of other Commonwealth realms.

From now on he is called His Majesty instead of His Royal Highness and is known by the name of King Carlos III.

The changes also make him Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and Duke of Lancaster.

As the new King, the biggest immediate change will be his residence.

Since 2003, the official residence of the Prince of Wales is Clarence House, on The Mall, in the City of Westminster.

According to the royal biographer Penny Junor in her book “The Firm”, the Queen wanted to continue living in Clarence House after the death of her father, but Winston Churchill convinced her to move to Buckingham Palace, due to its importance as the home of the monarch. Therefore, it is believed that King Charles will follow in his mother’s footsteps and move to Buckingham Palace.

Camilla

Camilla, the new Queen consort (Shutterstock)

Camilla is, as wife of the King, the Queen consort so from now on she will be called Her Majesty instead of Her Royal Highness.

Technically, Carlos’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowleshas until now been the Princess of Wales, but has used the female equivalent of the title of Duke of Cornwall of Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall.

It is believed that duchess of cornwall She does not use the title Princess of Wales out of respect for Charles’ ex-wife, Princess Diana, who died in Paris in August 1997.

William

Prince William will become the Prince of Wales (Reuters)

The Duke of Cambridgeas heir to the throne, is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge. At some point, as the new monarch anticipated, he will receive the title of Prince of Wales, which is traditionally used for the male heir to the throne.

It is that there is no automatic succession to the title of Prince of Wales: the heir apparent has to be created Prince of Wales by the monarch. Experts detail that the title is only “merged with the crown” and is renewed at the will of the Sovereign. Thus, Charles became the 21st Prince of Wales not on the day of his birth, but at the age of nine, in 1958.

And he was only “invested” at the ceremony recognizing the creation of a new Prince of Wales 11 years later, in 1969.

William has also inherited the Scottish titles of Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and High Steward of Scotland.

Kate

William y Kate (Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge is now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. And when William becomes Prince of Wales, as expected, Kate will become the Princess of Walesa title Diana used for the last time, when she was married to Carlos.

Camilla was also technically the Princess of Wales, but she never used the title because of her association with Diana.

Kate, in addition, is now the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, a title that previously also corresponded to Camilla.

George, Charlotte and Louis

George, Charlotte and Louis also changed their official titles (Reuters)

William and Kate’s children have become the Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Over time will become “from Wales” when William is Prince of Wales.

Later, when his father accedes to the throne, Prince George will become the 28th Prince of Wales. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte will become a royal princess.

Archie y Lilibet

One of the few known images of Archie and Lilibet

After years of controversy and in the midst of a family fracture, the death of Queen Elizabeth II grants the title of prince and princess to the children of Harry y Meghan.

The data is important because the Duchess of Sussex He complained during the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey about how his firstborn had been treated in the palace.

In that note, Markle described her “pain” at claiming officials had denied Archie the title of prince and accused Buckingham Palace of failing to protect him by denying him 24-hour security.

Asked if it was “important” to Meghan that Archie was called a prince, she said she has no attachment to the “greatness” of official titles. But he said it was “the idea that our son is not safe, and also the idea that the first black member of this family doesn’t have the same title as other grandchildren.”

Eduardo

Edward of Wessex (REUTERS)

The prince edward has been so far conde de Wessex. Nevertheless, could become Duke of Edinburgh after the death of the Queen.

He was expected to receive the dukedom after Buckingham Palace announced in 1999 that he would succeed his father “in due course” with their blessing. But the Queen granted him the title of Earl of Wessex after his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones that same year.

Following Prince Philip’s death in April this year, the title immediately reverted to Philip’s eldest son, Charles, in accordance with royal tradition established in the Letters Patent issued when George VI gave Philip the title in 1947.

But now, as according to the rules the title of Duke of Edinburgh will be merged with the crown when Charles ascends the throne, it can be granted back to Edward.

If finally, and as is believed, Eduardo inherits the title of Edinburgh, it would pass to his own son, James, Viscount Severn.

Sophie

Sophie de Wessex (REUTERS)

Sophie Wessex, wife of Prince Edward, has been cwessex wave until the death of the Queen.

However, if Prince Edward receives the title of Duke of Edinburgh from Prince Charles, Sophie would become Duchess of Edinburgh. It is a courtesy title that the Queen held after her marriage.

This is how the line of succession to the British throne remained after the death of Queen Elizabeth II:

The Queen isabel II She was the longest reigning monarch in history. She had a large family consisting of four children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Upon his death, command of the throne passes directly to his eldest son: Charles III

But, how is the line of succession of the British royal family?

