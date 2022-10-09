How the Ukrainians managed to destroy Russian artillery in Kherson by aiming with a drone

A Russian artillery battery can be seen among the trees near the village of Chervonyi Yar in Ukraine’s Kherson region on Thursday (Courtesy of Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defense Forces Falcon unit)

The discovery was made by two Ukrainian soldiers who were staring wide-eyed at the screens of their laptops, installed in the trunk of their SUV. They were sitting on a makeshift bench, the big plastic box for his drone. What they were seeing was some 40 kilometers away, deep in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

It was about a Russian artillery battery nestled in a thin strip of trees. The drone operator, Leonid Slobodian, began counting out loud as he zoomed in and took screenshots of the finds. He saw at least five guns, trucks that probably had ammunition inside, and a counter-battery radar. It was what the Ukrainian military call a fat target.

Members of the Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defense Forces Falcon unit monitor their computer screens for Russian military positions during a drone mission in the Kherson region on Thursday. (Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine)

Beside him, Oleksandr Kapli sent a voice message to the members of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade who were also watching the live feed from the drone’s camera.

“We have to smash this from front to back,” Kapli said into his phone.

Then the expletive-laden response: “Send all the pictures and we’ll tear them apart.”

Russian forces in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson they are trying to keep the front line close to the city of Dudchany following a strategic retreat along the western bank of the dniep riverer. The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, try to recover even more ground before the reinforcements arrive from the Russian president’s mobilization Vladimir Putin.

The “Falcon” unit of the Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defense Forces allowed last Thursday the journalists of the Washington PosDon’t take a look at a day of battle here through the lens of his Ukrainian-made Leleka-100 drone, which looks like a small gray plane. Moscow has more weapons than kyiv, so attacks on “fat” targets – armored vehicles, ammunition stockpiles and artillery – like the one the Falcon unit identified on Thursday is the way Ukraine can weaken its enemy and advance.

In the Kherson region, where the terrain is flat and with wide-open fields, concealing such equipment from reconnaissance drones is a challenge for each side, one that will increase as the leaves fall and winter sets in.

Thursday, the Falcon unit was able to see through the trees. He located the Russian artillery battery, helped the Ukrainian artillery itself to target it, and then watched as they destroyed it.

The artillery battery that the Falcon unit spotted was near the neighboring town of Chervonyi Yar.

The Leleka drone, which can fly about 40 kilometers and stay in the air for two hours before needing a battery change.

Those who operate the drone were cameramen for Ukrainian television channels before the war.

“Our task is to determine how many reserves are coming in, how strong these Russian fortifications are now, and track all the military equipment,” Kapli said. “Then we pass all of that on to the artillery forces, and they bomb as much as possible.”

Russian forces are now massing near the town of Mylove, Kapli said, to defend their fortress in the occupied town of Nova Kakhovka, on the opposite bank of the river. There, Moscow has seized a hydroelectric plant that controls a vital water supply for Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

The artillery battery that the Falcon unit spotted was near the neighboring town of Chervonyi Yar. A second drone flight confirmed the team was still in place, and Slobodian ran more screenshots of the location, reading its coordinates.

In él, in Kapli, nor did most of the rest of his unit have any combat experience before the full-scale Russian invasion. Slobodian and Garry Wagner, who operates the drone with him, were cameramen for Ukrainian TV channels before the war.

A Ukrainian soldier calling himself “Viter” carries a Leleka-100 drone about to be launched, carefully navigating a field Thursday in the Kherson region of Ukraine strewn with Russian mines. (Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine)

After collecting donations, Falcon commander Oleh Lyadenko bought in April the Leleka drone, which can fly about 40 kilometers and stay in the air for two hours before needing a battery change. Sometimes the 128th Brigade asks for the Falcon to check certain locations, or to follow a column of Russian tanks to see where they are going. Other times, drone operators make their own findings.

The recent Russian withdrawal allowed the unit to advance into newly liberated villages and fly over territories previously out of camera range.

On Thursday, they launched their drone from a trench line that the Russians had used for themselves until this week. As the drone flew by, some of the soldiers took careful steps around the neighboring field, shooting at the mines that had not yet exploded.

During one of the Leleka’s flights, they observed on the screen a second, longer trench line in the vicinity. Two of the soldiers went to explore it and returned with souvenirs: baseball caps with Russian flag patches and a “Z,” the symbol of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The retreating Russians left boxes of pear juice, which the unit has been drinking with a smile on their face.

With the help of a Starlink satellite internet system, they worked from 8 a.m. to sunset. HAt around 2:45 p.m., they launched the drone for its penultimate flight of the day. Within minutes, he detected smoke on the horizon, near where they identified the enemy 128th Brigade artillery battery.

But as he got closer, Slobodian realized that it was a neighboring grove. The Russians had also tried to hide his equipment there, and another reconnaissance drone had detected it. Ideally, this would work like this, Kapli said: one drone following another so that coverage is never lost and more targets are marked. As long as something burned, everyone in the unit was happy.

Oleksiy, a member of the Kryvyi Rih Territorial Defense Forces Falcon unit, scans the terrain for Russian-made mines as Viter flies a Leleka-100 drone back to base after a mission Thursday. (Photo for The Washington Post by Heidi Levine)

Falcon’s job now was to keep his camera focused on the area and confirm that the US-supplied artillery was hitting accurately when shells landed along the tree line. Soldiers crowded around the computer screen, cheering as they watched the explosions in real time.

“At least we have something to be happy about today,” Kapli said in a voice memo to his 128th Brigade partner.

“Grilled meat,” Slobodian commented as another explosion appeared on the screen.

Next, one hit hit a Russian Ural truck, creating a huge mushroom cloud over the site. It was full of ammunition. The men watching the screen also erupted. Now the enemy had fewer projectiles to attack, and fewer weapons to fire them with.

“That was a nuclear explosion,” Kapli exclaimed with a laugh. “We have been fighting for a long time, but I had not seen an explosion like this.”

Slobodian rubbed his hands together. The “fat” position they discovered would be the following. Smoke rose over the trees again. They suspected that at least one of the Russian 152mm guns was damaged. His drone was running out of battery and he had to turn around, but the day had been a success.

By Friday, they had already moved on to new targets, shooting aerial video of a Russian tank burning on the side of another field.

(c) 2022, The Washington Post

