How The Walking Dead Paid Homage To Halloween And Other Slasher Movies In Latest Episode

My author, Jim Barnes, who wrote the episode, had pitched this concept of Halloween in Alexandria with Beta. I beloved that concept, however it was exhausting to know the place to fit it. However this got here up as the appropriate place within the story, the place we have now Beta making a really large transfer. The idea was so robust and hanging. It was a matter of determining the logistics of how does he get inside. We figured that Dante was a spy, so he created a again door into Alexandria by a grave. Then we wished to unleash him and wreak havoc on Alexandria.