How The Walking Dead’s Daryl Really Feels About Negan Now, According To The Showrunner

Spoilers under for anybody who hasn’t but watched The Walking Dead’s newest episode.
“Take a look at the Flowers” will now go down because the penultimate episode of Season 10, at the least through the correct TV season, because of the official season finale getting delayed on account of COVID-19-related shutdowns. That will not be such a nasty factor, although, contemplating all the pieces that occurred, from Carol’s psychological battle with Alpha to Beta’s huge divulge to the introduction of latest character Princess. Maybe essentially the most unpredictable moments, although, concerned Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan kinda-sorta-halfway getting together with Norman Reedus’ Daryl.
Clearly, Negan could be all the way down to make his relationship with Daryl be as non-antagonistic as potential, contemplating Daryl and Carol are the one two good guys who can vouch for the previous Savior’s actions after he was let unfastened from Alexandria. However regardless that Negan saved Daryl from these Whisperers, is Daryl really able to let bygones be bygones? Here is how showrunner Angela Kang defined it to EW.
I feel there’s slightly little bit of a thaw, however I do not assume he actually loves this man but. I do not know that he completely trusts him. He was very conscious that Negan was having possibly a bit an excessive amount of enjoyable as soon as he acquired the gun again from the Whisperers, and Negan is difficult, and Negan killed people who mattered so much to Daryl. For Daryl, the lack of Glenn and Abraham was big for him, and all these people who died in that battle, and I do not assume that that is one thing that is simply left behind.
Weirdly sufficient, The Walking Lifeless considerably set viewers as much as be extra accepting of Negan with the earlier episode with Kevin Carroll’s Virgil, which confirmed a reenactment of Abraham and Glenn’s huge dying scene, solely with Michonne because the Lucille-wielding assassin. (Glenn technically wasn’t in that hallucinatory scene, having already been “killed off” earlier within the ep, however nonetheless.) In fact, that scene additionally displayed simply how a lot these violent deaths nonetheless weigh on these characters’ minds.
In need of actually resurrecting Abraham, Glenn and each different character the Saviors have been chargeable for killing, Negan will doubtless have an extended highway forward of him to actually win Daryl and others over, assuming that may ever really occur. Perhaps if Daryl took his personal jimson weed concoction…
Angela Kang reminded followers that it wasn’t all that way back that Daryl was morally down with taking Negan out of the image altogether. In her phrases:
For viewers who’ll keep in mind again to Season 9, he was the one which was actually all in with Maggie on executing this plan of possibly taking him out. And so, for Daryl, all of it’s a difficult relationship, however Daryl’s a fairly pragmatic man and he sees this man — he did do some stuff that was good, and so I do not assume that that is misplaced on Daryl. However on the identical time, is he able to name this man his greatest pal? I do not assume so.
Whereas it might admittedly be gratifying to see Negan and Daryl sporting BFF rubber-band bracelets in future episodes of The Walking Lifeless, this is not that sort of present. Though I can simply think about that Paola Lázaro’s Princess has an abundance of neon-colored rubber bands to craft these bracelets with. You realize, simply in case.
With one episode left of the season set for the closest future, The Walking Lifeless airs on AMC on Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET, with Killing Eve Season three set to take its place when Season 10 concludes.
