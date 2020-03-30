How The Walking Dead’s Daryl Really Feels About Negan Now, According To The Showrunner

I feel there’s slightly little bit of a thaw, however I do not assume he actually loves this man but. I do not know that he completely trusts him. He was very conscious that Negan was having possibly a bit an excessive amount of enjoyable as soon as he acquired the gun again from the Whisperers, and Negan is difficult, and Negan killed people who mattered so much to Daryl. For Daryl, the lack of Glenn and Abraham was big for him, and all these people who died in that battle, and I do not assume that that is one thing that is simply left behind.