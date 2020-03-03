How The Walking Dead’s Missing Character Arc Was Influenced By Marvel’s Eternals Movie

In any case, it was Carol’s impulsive actions that induced Connie and Magna to get separated from the principle group within the first place – though everybody was having a tough time staying collectively down there – and Carol absolutely blamed herself for it, and tearfully begged Daryl to affix in that blame sport. All of that, in flip, made Daryl exit to attempt to take out Alpha by himself, resulting in him getting stabbed a bunch. The trickle impact, in the meantime, result in Beta infiltrating Alexandria and killing a bunch of its residents as a way to trigger a walker infestation inside the partitions.