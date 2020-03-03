How The Walking Dead’s Missing Character Arc Was Influenced By Marvel’s Eternals Movie

Depart a Remark
Spoilers beneath for the again half of The Walking Useless Season 10, so be warned.
The Walking Useless has lengthy used lacking characters as a leaping level for character drama, and the Season 10 winter premiere reintroduced that drawback with a brand new twist. As an alternative of getting misplaced out on this planet at giant, The Walking Useless‘s Magna and Connie are trapped inside a cave system that Alpha and the Whisperers stuffed with walkers. For many who puzzled why this plotline particularly performed out because it did, it seems Marvel’s upcoming comedian e-book adaptation The Eternals performed a significant function.
As Walking Useless followers could or will not be conscious, actress Lauren Ridloff (who performs Connie) landed a plum function in The Eternals final summer time, as she’ll be portraying Marvel’s first deaf superhero, Makkari. The second latest Walking Useless star to make the leap to Marvel, following Danai Gurira’s debut on Black Panther, Ridloff’s Connie is not as a lot of an influence participant as Michonne, however showrunner Angela Kang & Co. apparently felt like it will be greatest to provide the character a narrative-based motive for her absence.
In an interview with Insider, Angela Kang was requested if Lauren Ridloff’s commitments to The Eternals performed a task in Connie’s present whereabouts. In her phrases:
Yeah, there may be some side of that that’s true. However I believe for the story, it is really labored out actually fantastically. So I believe there’s some actually attention-grabbing stuff that got here out of it for each Carol and Daryl, and he or she’s a personality that I believe is main with emotion for each of them. So typically these issues that it’s important to do to assist out a beloved actor additionally work out in your favor.
Unusually sufficient, though Magna is a extra outstanding character within the comedian e-book, Lauren Ridloff’s Connie has arguably overshadowed Nadia Hilker’s Magna ever since their first introduction in Season 9. A part of it comes from how the present has included her deafness into scenes, and a part of it’s the fanbase’s embrace of Connie being a good friend (and extra) with Daryl. Which, in fact, additionally components into Carol’s relationship with Daryl, a Walking Useless component that impressed its personal offshoot shipper fanbase.
In any case, it was Carol’s impulsive actions that induced Connie and Magna to get separated from the principle group within the first place – though everybody was having a tough time staying collectively down there – and Carol absolutely blamed herself for it, and tearfully begged Daryl to affix in that blame sport. All of that, in flip, made Daryl exit to attempt to take out Alpha by himself, resulting in him getting stabbed a bunch. The trickle impact, in the meantime, result in Beta infiltrating Alexandria and killing a bunch of its residents as a way to trigger a walker infestation inside the partitions.
Angela Kang has already acknowledged that followers will ultimately uncover what occurred to Magna and Connie, although she wasn’t very up entrance about when that may be. My guess is at a while earlier than Marvel’s The Eternals hits the grand stage. The Marvel superhero movie lately completed filming, which assumedly implies that Ridloff will not be too busy to return to The Walking Useless sooner or later. Assuming Connie does not find yourself as a cave skeleton or something, which might destroy Kelly.
Past introducing Marvel’s first deaf superhero to the live-action universe, The Eternals may even welcome the MCU’s first same-sex relationship. An attention-grabbing connection, maybe, contemplating The Walking Useless‘s Magna and Yumiko are at the moment the present’s most important same-sex couple.
The Walking Useless airs Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET. To see what different new and returning reveals will probably be round within the close to future, head to our Winter and Spring TV schedule.
