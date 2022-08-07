How the western localization mutilated the idea of ​​Shining Force 3 to be an RPG ahead of its time

Video game localization is complicated. Especially from text-heavy genres like JRPG. And if it is today, imagine how it was during the last century. Some titles suffered true disasters, the result, among other things, of a lack of respect for the genre. But the translation errors or the censorship that some titles endured pales in comparison to the catastrophe of Shining Force III.

Although not much was lavished in the West, not even because then the JRPG was not a very popular genre outside of Japan, the Shining saga was in the early nineties one of the greatest institutions of the Japanese video game. From its first title, in early 1991, the series did very well. Especially those titles baptized as Shining Force, which we were able to enjoy, at the time, within our borders. The creators of the saga, the Camelot studio, they tried from the beginning to offer a different experience, with some differentiating factor compared to other titles on the market. And they got it. Although in the rest of the world all that innovation was boycotted.

Let’s go back to 1997. Camelot, which was born under the auspices of SEGA, is already an independent studio with numerous successes behind it. The Shining series already has more than half a dozen titles by then, although, except for a few spin-offs for Game Gear, the study has resisted publishing a new sequel with the name Shining Force. Its first two installments, published between 1992 and 1993 for Mega Drive, were a notable success with critics and audiences in Japan, so a third part, highly anticipated by fans, would have to mark a milestone in video game history. Yasuhiro Taguchi, co-director of the previous Force, had it clear. Shining Force III would live up to his name by offering not one, but three different adventures. The title would appear divided into what they called “scenarios”. Thus, in December 1997, Shining Force III Scenario 1 – Oto no Kyoshin was released; five months later Scenario 2, titled Nerawareta Miko; and finally, in September 1998, Scenario 3, under the name Hyoheki no Jashingu.

They were not, however, just independent games. Although they could be played independently, the history of the three titles was linked, so that actions taken in one of the games could have ramifications in the next. They called this functionality Synchronicity System and the first demonstration of its potential was demonstrated a few hours after starting Scenario 2: if in one of the battles of the first scenario we saved a character named Garosh from dying, he would join our forces in the sequel. Otherwise, not only did we lose this character, but his brother Jade became a new enemy.

The ramifications were diverse and at a certain point the history of some scenarios even overlapped. All in all, Shining Force III was an extraordinary adventure, in which decision-making was key in the development of the story. The title was a success in Japan, once again establishing the Shining Force saga as one of the absolute benchmarks of the JRPG genre. What’s more, as if that division into three titles wasn’t enough, Camelot also developed the so-called Premium Disk: an exclusive disk that the studio sent to those players that they prove to have bought all the installments of the trilogy. Inside, a real treat for fans of the series, were skins, models, music, interviews, and even a new battle mode. A final touch for one of the most spectacular JRPGs of the 1990s.

By mid-1998, SEGA had already made it clear that Saturn was dead.Unfortunately, in the west we could not enjoy the complete epic. In Europe, as well as the United States, only a single Shining Force III appeared, which was nothing more than Scenario 1. At no time was it intended to launch the two immediate sequels, as evidenced by the fact that the end of the game was edited to eliminate all kinds of reference to subsequent scenarios. In fact, it was almost a miracle that it appeared in the first place. The title is one of the last games officially released for Saturn in Europe, along with Burning Rangers and Panzer Dragoon Saga. It was in the middle of 1998, when SEGA, at least outside of Japan, had already made it clear that Saturn was dead and began to focus all their efforts on the imminent Dreamcast.

That decision, apparently, greatly upset the developers of Camelot. This is demonstrated by the development diary of Yasuhiro Taguchi, its director, which was included in the Premium Disk. That SEGA publicly renounced its console, in full development of its great epic, it certainly didn’t sit well in the studio. Hence, in Camelot they did not develop any title of the Shining series, which passed into the hands of third parties such as Nextech or Neverland. In its place, the studio created shortly after the first installment of the mythical Everybody’s Golf, for PlayStation, in whose sequels it did not participate because it began to collaborate with Nintendo, developing the different sequels of Mario Golf (and also of Mario Tennis). However, the Takahashi brothers, founders of the studio, did not want to ignore the JRPG genre, so they led the subsequent development of the Golden Sun saga.

It’s a real shame that we couldn’t enjoy Shining Force III as its developers intended. Fortunately, amateur teams have taken that witness, determined to translate this experience into how it was meant to be in the first place. So if you search well, and with a little skill, you can go back to 1997 and enjoy one of the best JRPGs of all time. Something that seems is not in the immediate plans of SEGA.

