How The Witcher Season 2 Will Fix A ‘Controversial’ Element Of The Series

What’s nice although is that they have intersected now. So what we’ll see in Season 2 is that every one of our characters are current on the identical timeline. What that enables us to do storywise although is to play with time in barely other ways. We get to do flashbacks, we get to do flash-forwards, we get to truly combine time in a totally completely different manner that we weren’t in a position to do in Season 1. As a result of, in the event you can think about, if we had been in three completely different timelines (in Season 1) after which flashed ahead or flashed again, we’d have been in 4 or 5 or 6 timelines — even I do know that’s an excessive amount of. So I believe will probably be so much simpler for the viewers [to] comply with and perceive, particularly a brand new viewers coming in. However there are nonetheless going to be some enjoyable challenges with time.