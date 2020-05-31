How The X-Men Can Be Brought Into The MCU, According To Fox Producer

One of many issues the MCU does so properly, and I’ve such a profound respect as a fellow filmmaker after which as only a fan, is that they are actually loyal to the comics. In addition they are very unafraid of a extra supernatural or science fiction tonality to their films. They do not really feel like they should floor them a lot in a type of physics-based actuality. I feel there’s one thing very nice and liberating and spectacular about that. I feel the X-Men may very well be very cool should you introduced in science fiction parts and even the past Earth parts of the X-Men. That is one thing as a fan I’d like to see, as a result of I do not know that we have ever absolutely accomplished that in a totally dedicated means within the Fox X-Men canon.