How Tiger King’s Doc Antle Feels About His Netflix Portrayal

Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity shot to huge reputation in a brief time period. The Netflix docu-series is a wildly fascinating look inside the massive cat trade, with its story primarily following the lifetime of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, higher often called Joe Unique. Tiger King administrators Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin made loads of room for fellow big-cat zookeeper Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, however because it seems, Antle hasn’t precisely been thrilled about his portrayal within the docu-series, and has a number of emotions on the matter.
PETA’s Katherine Sullivan not too long ago denounced Tiger King for failing to broaden upon the abuses going through the massive cats included within the docu-series. In that very same vein, Doc Antle additionally criticized the true crime documentary for the best way it portrayed him and his zoo, the Myrtle Seashore Safari in South Carolina. In an Instagram submit that has since been deleted (through PopCulture), Antle shared a message on behalf of his Myrtle Seashore Safari workers. Right here’s what he wrote:
We’re very upset that our facility was talked about within the new Netflix collection. We will solely assume it’s as a result of Doc Antle has been such a excessive profile wildlife character for therefore many many years that his affiliation would create extra buzz. You will need to perceive that this collection isn’t a documentary; it is sensationalized leisure with paid members. Tiger King is the weird story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters will not be consultant of consultants within the wildlife sector or world class services like ours right here in Myrtle Seashore. Myrtle Seashore Safari has been acknowledged by the state of South Carolina as one of many pre-eminent wildlife services in the USA. We have additionally acquired worldwide accolades for the crucial position we offer with our certified, captive breeding packages and our world conservation efforts of threatened and endangered species.
Welp, not everybody was going to be pleased with Tiger King. Per Doc Antle, the “sensationalized leisure” clearly rubbed him and others within the mistaken approach. Whereas the submit has been eliminated, co-director Eric Goode confirmed to Rolling Stone that Antle was upset with the best way he was portrayed within the docu-series. As was Carole Baskin, the animal rights activist that Joe Unique allegedly deliberate to have killed.
Doc Antle had extra to say in his now-deleted submit, defending himself and his enterprise towards the alleged accusations that he and his workers mistreated the tigers. In his phrases:
Myrtle Seashore Safari adheres to all USDA tips, and our animals are handled with the utmost care. We have now by no means had a USDA violation and work collaboratively with varied state and federal wildlife businesses to make sure our animals obtain the perfect life each day. Over the many years we have now heard each form of fantasy situation relating to our facility. Many of those less-than-flattering mistruths have been manufactured by these within the animal rights motion that oppose animal ambassador packages of any kind. Ultimately, we hope you’ll come go to us and decide for your self. Each customer to our facility rapidly acknowledges the magical place we have now created. We stay open throughout these difficult instances with each Day and Evening Safari choices. Our excursions are held open air and our 50-acre protect supplies loads of space for social distance.
Myrtle Seashore Safari has certainly remained open in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, and Doc Antle has continued his day-to-day duties regardless of the elevated curiosity regarding his life and job. In the meantime, Joe Unique filed a $94 million lawsuit from jail, suing the U.S. Division of Inside and the U.S. Federal Wildlife Service for allegedly placing him out of enterprise, amongst a number of different allegations.
Tiger King: Homicide, Mayhem and Insanity is at the moment obtainable to stream on Netflix. For extra on what to observe, make sure you try our midseason information.
