How Tiger King’s Doc Antle Feels About His Netflix Portrayal

We’re very upset that our facility was talked about within the new Netflix collection. We will solely assume it’s as a result of Doc Antle has been such a excessive profile wildlife character for therefore many many years that his affiliation would create extra buzz. You will need to perceive that this collection isn’t a documentary; it is sensationalized leisure with paid members. Tiger King is the weird story of Joe and Carole and their feud. These characters will not be consultant of consultants within the wildlife sector or world class services like ours right here in Myrtle Seashore. Myrtle Seashore Safari has been acknowledged by the state of South Carolina as one of many pre-eminent wildlife services in the USA. We have additionally acquired worldwide accolades for the crucial position we offer with our certified, captive breeding packages and our world conservation efforts of threatened and endangered species.